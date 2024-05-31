Dunlap & Shipman Expands Legal Services in Tallahassee with Comprehensive Practice Areas
Dunlap & Shipman, a renowned law firm, is proud to announce the expansion of its practice areas at the Tallahassee office.
Our goal is to be a trusted partner for individuals and businesses in the community, offering comprehensive legal support across a wide spectrum of practice areas.”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap & Shipman, a renowned law firm, is proud to announce the expansion of its practice areas at the Tallahassee Law Firm office. With a commitment to providing exceptional legal representation, the firm now offers an even broader range of services to meet the diverse needs of its clients in the region.
— Melissa Harbin
The Tallahassee office of Dunlap & Shipman specializes in the following practice areas:
1. Business Law:
Formation and structuring of businesses
Mergers and acquisitions
Contract negotiation and drafting
Corporate governance and compliance
2. Real Estate Law:
Commercial and residential real estate transactions
Lease agreements and negotiations
Land use and zoning
Real estate litigation
3. Civil Litigation:
Commercial and business disputes
Personal injury claims
Property disputes
Employment law issues
4. Family Law:
Divorce and legal separation
Child custody and support
Alimony and spousal support
Prenuptial and postnuptial agreements
5. Estate Planning and Probate:
Wills and trusts
Estate administration
Guardianships and conservatorships
Probate litigation
6. Employment Law:
Employee rights and discrimination cases
Workplace harassment
Wage and hour disputes
Employment contracts and severance agreements
7. Criminal Defense:
DUI and traffic offenses
Drug crimes
White-collar crimes
Juvenile offenses
8. Intellectual Property Law:
Trademark registration and protection
Copyright issues
Patent law
Intellectual property litigation
With a team of experienced attorneys dedicated to delivering personalized legal solutions, Dunlap & Shipman is committed to protecting the interests of their clients and achieving successful outcomes. The firm’s approach combines in-depth legal knowledge with a client-focused mindset, ensuring that every case receives the attention it deserves.
“We are excited to expand our practice areas in Tallahassee and continue to provide top-notch legal services to our clients,” said Melissa Harbin, Managing Partner at Dunlap & Shipman. “Our goal is to be a trusted partner for individuals and businesses in the community, offering comprehensive legal support across a wide spectrum of practice areas.”
For more information about Dunlap & Shipman’s legal services or to schedule a consultation, please visit The Website or contact the Tallahassee office at (850) 385-5000.
About Dunlap & Shipman:
Dunlap & Shipman is a full-service law firm with offices in Tallahassee, FL, and other locations. The firm is dedicated to providing high-quality legal representation in various practice areas, including business law, real estate law, civil litigation, family law, estate planning, employment law, criminal defense, and intellectual property law.
Melissa Harbin
Dunlap & Shipman, P.A.
+1 850-385-5000
mharbin@dunlapshipman.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn