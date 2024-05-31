Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market to Exhibit Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2024-2034) | DelveInsight

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Report:

The Eosinophilic Esophagitis market size was valued approximately USD 940 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

The US accounted for Eosinophilic Esophagitis for USD 805 million in 2023 and is expected to rise by 2034.

In the EU4 and the UK, Germany leads with the largest market size of roughly USD 21 billion, trailed by France and the UK with approximately USD 19 billion and USD 17 billion, respectively. These figures are anticipated to fluctuate throughout the forecast period (2024-2034) due to continued research and development endeavors, potentially resulting in the identification of more efficacious medications and treatments for managing Eosinophilic Esophagitis.

In January 2024, The US FDA granted approval for DUPIXENT (dupilumab) to treat pediatric patients between the ages of 1 and 11 years, weighing at least 15 kg, who have eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). This approval stems from the Phase III EoE KIDS trial, which demonstrated that a higher percentage of children receiving DUPIXENT achieved histological remission compared to those receiving a placebo.

There are few approved medications available in the market to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), including DUPIXENT (dupilumab) and JORVEZA (budesonide).

In 2023, the overall diagnosed prevalent cases of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) were estimated to be around 800,000 across the Seven Major Markets (7MM). These numbers are projected to experience moderate growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by the year 2034.

In 2023, within the Seven Major Markets (7MM), the United States reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), totaling nearly 500,000 cases.

Based on DelveInsight’s analysis, the greatest number of diagnosed cases of eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) were observed in Germany, with France following closely behind among the EU4 and the UK in 2023. It is anticipated that these numbers will rise throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

According to the National Organisation of Rare Disorders (NORD), 1 in 2,000 people are thought to be affected by eosinophilic esophagitis

With 319,429 Eosinophilic Esophagitis cases in 2020, the United States had the most cases among the 7 MM countries

Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Companies: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Allakos, EsoCap AG, Pfizer, Ception Therapeutics, Celgene, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Shire, Novartis, EMS, Celgene, Oxagen Ltd, Meritage Pharma, Inc, Forest Laboratories, and others

Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapies: Dupilumab, Cendakimab, APT-1011, Benralizumab, Lirentelimab, ESO-101, Etrasimod, reslizumab, CC-93538, Mesalamine, IRL201104, budesonide, QAX576, Florence, RPC4046, OC000459, Budesonide plus Prevacid, EUR-1100, and others

The Eosinophilic Esophagitis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Eosinophilic Esophagitis affects more males as compared to females

The Eosinophilic Esophagitis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Eosinophilic Esophagitis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market dynamics.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Overview

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a chronic allergic inflammatory condition that affects the esophagus, the tube that connects the mouth to the stomach. In EoE, the esophagus becomes inflamed due to an allergic reaction to certain foods, environmental allergens, or other triggers. This inflammation leads to the accumulation of eosinophils, a type of white blood cell, in the esophageal tissue, causing symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, chest pain, food impaction, and heartburn.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Eosinophilic Esophagitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Prevalent Cases of Eosinophilic Esophagitis by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Eosinophilic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Eosinophilic Esophagitis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Eosinophilic Esophagitis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapies and Key Companies

Dupilumab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Cendakimab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

APT-1011: Ellodi Pharmaceuticals

Benralizumab: AstraZeneca

Lirentelimab: Allakos

ESO-101: EsoCap AG

Etrasimod: Pfizer

reslizumab: Ception Therapeutics

CC-93538: Celgene

Mesalamine: Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

IRL201104: Revolo Biotherapeutics

budesonide: Shire

QAX576: Novartis

Florence: EMS

RPC4046: Celgene

OC000459: Oxagen Ltd

Budesonide plus Prevacid: Meritage Pharma, Inc

EUR-1100: Forest Laboratories

Scope of the Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Companies: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Allakos, EsoCap AG, Pfizer, Ception Therapeutics, Celgene, Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, Revolo Biotherapeutics, Shire, Novartis, EMS, Celgene, Oxagen Ltd, Meritage Pharma, Inc, Forest Laboratories, and others

Key Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapies: Dupilumab, Cendakimab, APT-1011, Benralizumab, Lirentelimab, ESO-101, Etrasimod, reslizumab, CC-93538, Mesalamine, IRL201104, budesonide, QAX576, Florence, RPC4046, OC000459, Budesonide plus Prevacid, EUR-1100, and others

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Therapeutic Assessment: Eosinophilic Esophagitis current marketed and Eosinophilic Esophagitis emerging therapies

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Dynamics: Eosinophilic Esophagitis market drivers and Eosinophilic Esophagitis market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Eosinophilic Esophagitis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Eosinophilic Esophagitis

3. SWOT analysis of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

4. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Disease Background and Overview

7. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

9. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Unmet Needs

11. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Emerging Therapies

12. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Drivers

16. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Market Barriers

17. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Appendix

18. Eosinophilic Esophagitis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

