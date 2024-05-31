ANY.RUN celebrates 8 years of cybersecurity excellence

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading sandbox and threat intelligence solutions provider, is celebrating its 8th anniversary with a series of special offers. Since its inception in 2016, ANY.RUN has allowed security experts to analyze malware and respond to threats effectively, evolving from a pioneering sandbox solution into a comprehensive threat intelligence portal.

𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍: 𝐀 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

ANY.RUN was designed to streamline malware analysis and make it more user-friendly for security professionals. The platform's unique interactive sandbox, which allows real-time engagement with infected systems, quickly distinguished itself in the market, earning the trust of cybersecurity experts globally.

Over the years, ANY.RUN has always innovated, expanding its selection of products to include a variety of threat intelligence tools such as TI Lookup, Yara Search, and TI Feeds.

Today, ANY.RUN is a comprehensive platform trusted by over 400,000 threat researchers and 3,000 organizations worldwide.

𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 – 𝐋𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐲!

To celebrate its 8th anniversary, ANY.RUN has introduced limited-time offers for both new and existing clients.

Individual researchers can purchase or extend an annual Searcher or Hunter subscription and receive an additional 6 months free, gaining access to advanced malware analysis tools.

Security teams can upgrade to or purchase an Enterprise plan subscription and receive additional licenses, equipping themselves with the industry's leading malware analysis and threat intelligence tools.

𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬. For more information, visit ANY.RUN's blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a provider of cybersecurity products. Its sandbox enables malware analysts to quickly and accurately analyze malicious files and links, gaining a complete view of advanced cyber attacks. The platform's threat intelligence services, including TI Lookup, Yara Search, and TI Feeds, present users with up-to-date data on the latest malware currently active across the globe.