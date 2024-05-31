IEC update on public facing NPE system

Update on the public facing NPE system

The Electoral Commission confirms that it has experienced interruption in the replication of data from its national data centre and the various Results Operation Centres (RoCs).

The data in the data centre remains intact and the results have not been compromised.

All services have since been restored and the leaderboard is working normal. Result processing continues unaffected.

For media queries: Please contact Kate Bapela on 082 600 6386

For media interviews: Email requests to spokesperson@elections.org.za