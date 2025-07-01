Minister Nobuhle Nkabane hosts Budget Vote Breakfast with National Skills Fund beneficiaries, 2 Jul
The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane, cordially invites members of the media to attend the Budget Vote Breakfast with National Skills Fund (NSF) Beneficiaries.
This engagement forms part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to highlight the tangible impact of public investment in skills development. The occasion will feature compelling testimonies from NSF beneficiaries and outline key programmes that contribute to youth empowerment, employability, and inclusive economic growth.
The event aims to reaffirm the Department’s commitment to accountability, meaningful change, and the advancement of the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector through strategic funding.
The event will take place as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 2 July 2025
Time: 8h00 – 12h00
Venue: Northlink TVET College (Central Office), Protea Campus, Cape Town
Address: 80 Voortrekker Road, Bellville, 7530
Please RSVP or send enquiries:
Camagwini Mavovana
Spokesperson: Minister’s office
E-mail: Mavovana.C@dhet.gov.za
William Somo
Manager: Public Relations and Communication
National Skills Fund
E-mail: WiliamS@nsf.org.za
