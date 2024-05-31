EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth From (2024-2034), Examine DelveInsight

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market

DelveInsight’s EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Report:

The EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In February 2024, The US FDA awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to LUT014 for addressing EGFR inhibitor-induced acneiform rash.

In January 2023, The FDA approved an investigational new drug (IND) application for HT-001, aiming to treat rash and skin disorders linked with EGFR inhibitor therapy.

In 2023, the United States had the highest proportion of patients affected by EGFR inhibitor-induced skin disorders among the 7MM.

In 2023, around 13,000 instances of EGFR inhibitor-induced skin disorders were reported among NSCLC cases in the United States.

Key EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Companies: Lutris Pharma, Hoth Therapeutics, TWi Biotechnology, Inc., and others

Key EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Therapies: LUT-014, HT-001, AC-701 Topical Gel 0.3%, and others

The EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market dynamics.

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Overview

EGFR inhibitors-induced skin disorders refer to dermatological side effects caused by medications that inhibit the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR). These drugs are commonly used in the treatment of various cancers, including lung, colorectal, and head and neck cancers. Skin-related adverse effects are among the most common side effects of EGFR inhibitors and can include rash, acneiform eruptions, dry skin, pruritus (itching), and paronychia (inflammation around the nails).

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Epidemiology Segmentation:

The EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders

Prevalent Cases of EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Therapies and Key Companies

LUT-014: Lutris Pharma

HT-001: Hoth Therapeutics

AC-701 Topical Gel 0.3%: TWi Biotechnology, Inc.

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Strengths

The rising incidence of cancer patients and access to anti-EGFR treatment over the globe increase chances of occurrence of EGFR inhibitor-induced skin disease and thus the surge in treatment options.

Emergence of several novel therapy is expected to fuel the market growth.

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Opportunities

Limited approved treatment options offer a great opportunity for the investment and development of novel therapies.

Medications with better safety, effectiveness, and patient compliance are the current unmet need of the anti-EGFR induced skin diseases market.

Scope of the EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Therapeutic Assessment: EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders current marketed and EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders emerging therapies

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Dynamics: EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market drivers and EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, EGFR Inhibitors-Induced Skin Disorders Market Access and Reimbursement

