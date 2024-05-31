Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market to Register Incremental Growth from (2023-2032), Asserts DelveInsight

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report:

The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

In December 2023, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a division of the Chiesi Group dedicated to providing innovative therapies for rare diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted approval for FILSUVEZ® (birch triterpenes) topical gel. This approval extends to the treatment of partial thickness wounds in patients aged 6 months and older diagnosed with Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (JEB) and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB). FILSUVEZ marks a significant milestone as the first FDA-approved treatment for wounds associated with JEB, a rare and often severe form of EB characterized by blistering beginning in infancy.

In September 2023, Abeona Therapeutics has disclosed the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for EB-101. Concurrently, Abeona has petitioned for a Priority Review as part of the application process.

In May 2023, Krystal Biotech disclosed that VYJUVEK has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients aged 6 months and above diagnosed with Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB).

Stanford Medicine (2023) reports that while the exact number of individuals impacted by EB remains uncertain, estimates suggest that between 25,000 to 50,000 people in the United States are affected by this condition.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, there were approximately 14,000 prevalent cases of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB) across the 7 Major Markets (7MM) in 2022. These cases are expected to rise during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

In the European Union countries (EU4) and the United Kingdom, the highest prevalence of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB) was observed in the UK, with approximately 1,700 cases, followed by Germany. Conversely, France had the lowest prevalence of DEB cases in 2022.

Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies: Phoenicis Therapeutics, Aegle Therapeutics, Anterogen Co., Ltd., Abeona Therapeutics, Inc, Castle Creek Bioscience, Phoenix Tissue Repair, Inc., Scioderm, Inc., InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others

Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapies: PTW-002 10 mg/g gel, AGLE 102, ALLO-ASC-SHEET, EB-101, FCX-007, PTR-01, SD-101-6.0 cream, INM-755 (cannabinol) cream, and others

The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa epidemiology based on type-specific cases analyzed that the number of cases of dominant dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa is slight higher than recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa

The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market dynamics.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Overview

Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) is a rare genetic disorder characterized by fragile skin that is prone to blistering and scarring. It is caused by mutations in the COL7A1 gene, which provides instructions for producing type VII collagen, a protein that helps anchor the layers of the skin together. In individuals with DEB, this collagen is either missing or defective, leading to skin fragility and blister formation, particularly in response to minor trauma or friction.

Get a Free sample for the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/dystrophic-epidermolysis-bullosa-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gpr

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

Prevalent Cases of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa epidemiology trends @ Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology Forecast

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapies and Key Companies

PTW-002 10 mg/g gel: Phoenicis Therapeutics

AGLE 102: Aegle Therapeutics

ALLO-ASC-SHEET: Anterogen Co., Ltd.

EB-101: Abeona Therapeutics, Inc

FCX-007: Castle Creek Bioscience

PTR-01: Phoenix Tissue Repair, Inc.

SD-101-6.0 cream: Scioderm, Inc.

INM-755 (cannabinol) cream: InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Strengths

A rising number of clinical trials are underway to assess innovative treatment approaches that have the potential to alter the progression of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and relieve its symptoms.

Gene therapies for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa are becoming a reality with the approval of VYJUVEK, the first FDA-approved topical gene therapy

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Opportunities

Currently, the lack of a cure and approved treatment presents a significant commercial opportunity for companies active in developing regenerative medicines, that is, cell and gene therapies.

Significant advancements have been achieved in comprehending the molecular genetics and underlying mechanisms of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, laying the groundwork for developing potential treatments.

Scope of the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies: Phoenicis Therapeutics, Aegle Therapeutics, Anterogen Co., Ltd., Abeona Therapeutics, Inc, Castle Creek Bioscience, Phoenix Tissue Repair, Inc., Scioderm, Inc., InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others

Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapies: PTW-002 10 mg/g gel, AGLE 102, ALLO-ASC-SHEET, EB-101, FCX-007, PTR-01, SD-101-6.0 cream, INM-755 (cannabinol) cream, and others

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutic Assessment: Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa current marketed and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa emerging therapies

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Dynamics: Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market drivers and Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

3. SWOT analysis of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

4. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Overview at a Glance

6. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Disease Background and Overview

7. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

9. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Unmet Needs

11. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Emerging Therapies

12. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Drivers

16. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Barriers

17. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Appendix

18. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.