The Chair of EMU Departments of Physics and Chemistry Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakalli Receives ‘Outstanding Reviewer’ Award from Canada for the Second Time

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Physics academic staff member and the Chair of Departments of Physics and Chemistry Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı received ‘Outstanding Reviewer’ award for the year of 2023 by Canadian Journal of Physics, one of the scientific journals of Canadian Science Publishing which is the oldest and biggest publishing house in Canada. Receiving the same award for the year of 2022, Prof. Dr. Sakallı broke new ground by being awarded second time in a row.

Canadian Journal of Physics (CJP) is a world-renowned Physics journal published monthly by the Canadian Science Publishing since 1929 and is one of the first SCI journals of Web of Science. This journal publishes research and review articles, as well as rapid communications, contributed by renowned experts worldwide, covering topics in almost all areas of Physics. Additionally, it features special issues dedicated to current research in specific fields of Physics. In October 1998, CJP officially became affiliated with the Canadian Association of Physicists (CAP). As part of this arrangement, approval from CAP is required for the selection of the Editor-in-Chief and Associate Editors.

Today, CJP, with the distinguished physicists Prof. Dr. Robert Mann (University of Waterloo and Perimeter Institute) and Prof. Dr. Marco Mekli (Memorial University of Newfoundland) serving as Editors-in-Chief, announced the Outstanding Reviewers of 2023. The Outstanding Reviewer Award is granted to the highest-rated reviewers based on editors’ scoring according to criteria that assess the accuracy and quality of the subject matter expert’s scientific evaluation, as well as the fairness and impartiality of their assessment.

In accordance with the evaluations conducted, Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı from Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) is among the outstanding reviewers selected based on the quality, relevance, and quantity of the completed reviews in 2023. Expressing his happiness and honour for being included in the list of Canadian Science Publishing Outstanding Reviewers (https://rb.gy/cla8e), which includes only the name of EMU among universities in Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Prof. Dr. Sakallı stated that he feels proud to be featured in such an important list for the second consecutive time.

Prof. Dr. Sakallı had previously been selected as the Outstanding Reviewer of the renowned physics journal of England, the ‘Classical and Quantum Gravity’, for two consecutive years in 2018 and 2019. Moreover, in recent months, he was honoured with the 2023 Distinguished Referee Award by the European Physical Society through Europhysics Letters (EPL), a prestigious scientific journal.