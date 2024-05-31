“Dynamical Black Holes: Gravitational Collapse, Shadow and Horizons” Seminar Held at EMU Department of Physics

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Physics organized a seminar titled “Dynamical Black Holes: Gravitational Collapse, Shadow and Horizons” in ASG14 room located at EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences. Prof. Dr. Vitalii Vertogradov from Herzen Russian State Pedagogical University presented extensive information on the dynamic structures of black holes and their roles in the universe.

Visiting EMU to give a seminar upon the invitation of EMU Department of Physics academic staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ali Övgün, Prof. Dr. Vitalii Vertogradov explained the formation process of black holes, the gravitational force surrounding these holes and the impact of these processes on the universe. Prof. Dr. Vertogradov said: “Shadows provide insight on the dimension, shape and rotating rate of black holes helping the astrophysicists to get a better understanding on these mysterious formations”. In his presentation, especially focusing on the “shadows” of the black holes, Prof. Dr. Vertogradov demonstrated how the light around black holes bends, causing the formation of shadows, using mathematical physics methods.

The Chair of the EMU Departments of Physics and Chemistry Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı, Department of Physics academic staff members, Distinguished Professor Prof. Dr. Mustafa Halilsoy, Assist. Prof. Dr. Mustafa Rıza, Assist. Prof. Dr. Huriye Gürsel Mangut, Vice Chair of Department of Chemistry Prof. Dr. Mustafa Gazi, many academicians, research assistants and students attended the seminar where the “horizons” of the black holes, in other terms the event horizons were discussed. The seminar emphasized that beyond the event horizon, at a point where gravity is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape. The detailed examination of this region allowed participants in the seminar to better understand the conditions that challenge the general theory of relativity’s boundaries.

Bringing the EMU academicians, undergraduate and graduate students of the Department of Physics and, individuals who are keen on astrophysics together, the seminar holds great importance on discussing the latest observations and literature information and gaining a better understanding of the role black holes play as universal mergers.