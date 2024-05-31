Free guided tours of new Clinical Services Building at Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Release date: 31/05/24

South Australians will have to get in quick to secure a free guided tour of Kangkanthi - the new Clinical Services Building at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Kangkanthi, which means ‘to care’ in Kaurna, will open its doors for a sneak preview to the public on Sunday 16 June between 10am and 2pm, with guided tours leaving every 15 minutes.

There are limited tickets, with tour groups going on a half-an-hour walk through the world-class $314 million building.

The tour will include a look at the 14-bed intensive care unit, the new rehabilitation unit and the 50 per cent larger emergency department, which will have 46 treatment bays.

People will also have the chance to see some of the 12 state-of-the-art operating theatres which have advanced digital technology to assist in surgical decision making and treatment.

Following the tour, the building will again be closed for a full clinical clean, final touches and training, before Kangkanthi opens its doors for patients in July.

Kangkanthi will include 52 new beds that is part of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s commitment to open 150 beds this year.

Book your tickets through Public Tours - New Kangkanthi Building at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

The new Kangkanthi building at the QEH is a vital step towards opening 150 more beds by the end of the year, to increase capacity in our public health system.

The new QEH ED will be almost 50 per cent larger with an extra 15 treatment bays, helping to alleviate pressure on the ED.

The design of the larger ED and addition of a new four-bed mental health safe assessment area, which is a new model of care for the QEH, will deliver much-needed services for people closer to home in a contemporary setting.

These facilities are modern, state-of-the-art and will deliver crucial services not just for Adelaide’s west, but for people right across the state.

Having been lucky enough to see the new building up close myself, it’s well worth booking in to see.

Attributable to Member for Cheltenham, Joe Szakacs MP

This is a great opportunity for Western suburbs residents to get a first look at Kangkanthi.

It is a world-class building that we can be proud of, and will help to deliver quality healthcare to the west.

Attributable to Central Adelaide Local Health Network Chief Executive Officer, Emma McCahon

We are so delighted to be able to welcome people for a first glimpse of the world-class healthcare Kangkanthi will deliver to thousands of South Australians each year.

There was huge demand for tours of the new Royal Adelaide Hospital building before it was opened to the public, and we expect tickets will be snapped up quickly.

Go to the website and book in as soon as you can.