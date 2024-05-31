Women’s participation skyrockets as Matildas’ fever takes hold in Adelaide

Release date: 31/05/24

An increasing number of women and girls are playing football in South Australia as the Matildas’ effect takes hold.

According to Football SA data, participation rates have increased 24 per cent since last year, as the legacy of the FIFA Women’s World Cup takes shape across South Australia.

The Matildas, who are playing in Adelaide for the first time in five years tonight, have been instrumental in inspiring women across South Australia to get involved.

Just under 1,300 more South Australian girls and women are now playing football (soccer) – either for the first time or returning after time away from the sport – and Football SA reports there are more than 80 additional teams in local competitions across the state.

The first round of the $18 million State Government The Power of Her grants program is currently under consideration with $10 million quarantined for football programs and infrastructure improvements across the life of the program.

The grant program seeks to ensure women and girls have the facilities and programs available to them so they can equally and actively participate in football.

Applications for the second round of Power of Her grants are expected to open in the second half of 2024.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

The Matildas and indeed the entire FIFA Women’s World Cup enthralled people in every corner of our state, inspiring countless girls and boys, women and men, to get active and involved in the sport they love.

Having these magnificent athletes play right here at a packed Adelaide Oval will be a further game changer for our state, for the sport and for those who dream of following in their footsteps.

I’m proud of our Government’s significant investment in sporting infrastructure – from lighting and scoreboard installations at local clubs, to the development of new changerooms and clubrooms to facilitate further participation for women and girls.

Backing women in sport means helping everyone have access to the facilities they need and deserve, and that is exactly what we are going about doing.

We do so because we know that when we see women and girls celebrated for being active, strong, physical and talented, not on the sidelines, but out on the pitch, it transforms the way girls and women and the roles they can play in sport and beyond are seen and understood.

I look forward to seeing more people getting active and experiencing the many physical, mental and emotional benefits of sport.

Attributable to Michael Carter, CEO, Football SA

The Matildas brand is the strongest it has ever been and to have them playing at Adelaide Oval is great for the South Australian Football Community who has shown their huge support for women’s football during last year’s Women’s World Cup games held at Coopers Stadium.

There are 1,300 new female players to the game this year compared to 2023 figures. That equates to in excess of 80 new teams to the game. The growth has been seen across all age levels and shows no sign of slowing given the popularity of Football in South Australia.

Football SA continues to work with all levels of Government to continue a growth trajectory including the development and enhancement of new and improved spaces to play for our growing participant base.