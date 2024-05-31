Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Gamma

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 31, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Gamma

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Gamma, a protocol for active liquidity management and market-making strategies. With this integration, the OKX Web3 community can now access Gamma's solutions via web extension.

Gamma's key feature is the vault. A vault is a non-custodial position manager contract that can manage a liquidity pool with strategies. These vaults create LP tokens for the user that can be used for internal and external incentives. Gamma also features an analytics suite to assist users in evaluating their positions.



