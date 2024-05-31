Submit Release
Storing thoughts for 250 years

SLOVENIA, May 31 - The 250th anniversary of the founding of the National and University Library is an opportunity to look back in time and recall the events that shaped the development of the library, the building of the collection and the services provided to users. It presents a selection of stories whose echoes can still be heard today, as they have had a significant impact on all that has followed. They are the cornerstones of our development, which also shed light on the role of NUK more broadly.

First the Lyceum Library, then the Imperial Royal Study Library, the National Study Library, the State Library and now the National and University Library, the story of this period is one of continuous care for users and materials. The library receives 250,000 visitors and users a year.

The collection has more than 3,000,000 items. And not only in physical form, more than one million digital objects are also available in the Digital Library of Slovenia, which is also managed by NUK.

That is why the National and University Library, which today resides in the Jože Plečnik Library Palace and is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is almost first and foremost a place where we can witness the rich creativity of a nation and touch its cultural greatness.

More about the National and University Library you can read at slovenia.si

