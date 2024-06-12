Resuscitation Devices Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Resuscitation Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Resuscitation Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the resuscitation devices market size is predicted to reach $13.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.
The growth in the resuscitation devices market is due to the increase in incidences of cardiac and respiratory diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest resuscitation devices market share. Major players in the resuscitation devices market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, Physio-Control International Corp., Drägerwerk AG, Ambu A/S, 3M Company, GE Healthcare Technologies Ltd.
Resuscitation Devices Market Segments
• By Product: Airway Management Devices, External Defibrillators, Convective Warming Blankets, Other Products
• By Patient Type: Adult Patients, Pediatric Patients
• By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-users
• By Geography: The global resuscitation devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Resuscitation devices are used in crises to assist in the process of reviving the patient's breath or inducing spontaneous breathing in patients who are unconscious or appear to be dead by inflating the lungs with positive pressure, which maintains the patient oxygenated. Resuscitation devices are typically disposable, latex-free, and intended for single-patient use.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Resuscitation Devices Market Characteristics
3. Resuscitation Devices Market Trends And Strategies
4. Resuscitation Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Resuscitation Devices Market Size And Growth
……
27. Resuscitation Devices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Resuscitation Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
