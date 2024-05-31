Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Yuxi Visits the DRC

From May 26 to 28, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs Liu Yuxi visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). DRC President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, Prime Minister Judith Tuluka Suminwa and Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula met with Special Representative Liu Yuxi and his delegation respectively. Chinese Ambassador to the DRC Zhao Bin attended relevant activities.

Liu Yuxi said that China and the DRC are good friends and partners. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral relations have seen continuous and rapid development, and cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful outcomes. China is willing to further deepen political mutual trust with the DRC, enhance bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields, make joint preparations for the new summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and promote sustained and in-depth development of China-DRC and China-Africa relations.

The DRC spoke highly of bilateral relations, stressing that China is a special and important cooperative partner of the DRC. The DRC is willing to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields, enhance coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to a new level.