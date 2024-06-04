Sheeva.AI and Hagiwara Electronics Take Next Steps to Build Japan In-Vehicle Payments Ecosystem
Team meets with dozens of market participants at strategy launch in Tokyo
We were impressed so many key players in so many parts of this digital marketplace that get the opportunity this new market presents. We look forward to our first pilot projects in Japan very soon.”TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After launching in-vehicle payments in Japan with Hagiwara Electronics Co. Ltd. last August, Sheeva.AI brought together over 20 prospective partners from automotive OEM, Tier 1 supplier, payments, energy and parking companies to start building out this new digital commerce ecosystem.
— Evgeny Klochikhin, Founder and CEO of Sheeva.AI
“We were impressed that there were so many key players in so many parts of this digital marketplace that get the opportunity this new market presents,” says Evgeny Klochikhin, CEO and founder of Sheeva.AI. “We look forward to our first pilot projects in Japan very soon.”
The first Partners' Day, co-hosted by executives of Hagiwara and Sheeva.AI, was held on April 18 at the new Hagiwara Innovation Center in Tokyo.
“It is great to see so many possible collaboration partners in this new frontier of digital commerce,” says Takeshi Soejima, president of Hagiwara Electronics, Co.Ltd., “A lot of hard work by the Sheeva.AI and Hagiwara teams is paying off to develop this new space.”
Sheeva.AI recently launched with Stellantis’ Citroën, its first global automotive OEM partner, in India. More announcements are expected soon, says Klochikhin.
For Japan, he adds, they expect the first pilots to be in place by the second half of 2024, leading to a wider launch in the market in early 2025.
“While I can’t mention any new partners or new use cases until the announcements are public, I’m confident you’ll see more news like this for other regional markets by the end of the year,” he says. “That’s not just automakers but also energy companies, EV charging networks, parking operators and other retailers.”
The firm’s experience in other markets has shown there are three key components needed to successfully launch in-vehicle commerce: Automotive sector participants as channel partners, retailers and service providers of all kinds that have services to sell, and payment service providers to ensure the ease of transaction.
“Sheeva.AI’s simple and secure in-car payments platform is highly scalable value proposition for us,” says Yuya Okada, CTO of PLUGO Inc., who spoke at the event to rally partners together. “We look forward to promoting seamless electric vehicle charging together as more EVs hit Japan’s streets.”
PLUGO operates public chargers and innovative charger reservation systems in Japan, mainly in commercial facilities.
About Sheeva.AI
Sheeva.AI’s in-car payments and commerce solution introduces vehicle location-based services to monetize the driver experience. Using a patented precise geolocation technology, drivers seamlessly pay for and receive services such as fueling, EV charging, parking, curbside pickup and drive-through via their car’s IVI screen.
Their SheevaConnect™ product suite includes the patented SheevaLocate™, an embedded software that enables highly accurate vehicle location to within two meters; SheevaFence™, which enables proprietary geofencing/mapping of point-of-sale and service localization (e.g. down to an individual fuel dispenser, EV charging spot, or parking space); SheevaPay™, a cloud-based contactless payment platform; and SheevaServ™, a cloud-based platform to activate nearby services, e.g. a fuel pump, EV charging station, or parking session.
Founded in 2016, it is headquartered in Tysons Corner, VA, with key offices in Detroit, MI, New Delhi (India), Dresden (Germany) and strategic partner in Nagoya (Japan).
More information is available at www.sheeva.ai, and you can check out our demo videos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PU6zPzmJkAI&t=6s
