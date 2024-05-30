His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I am pleased to extend to you my best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I emphasize that I am ready to cooperate with you in order to develop the historic relations between the State of Libya and the Republic of Azerbaijan in all areas for the shared interests of our friendly peoples.

Dear Mr. President, I express my deep gratitude to you, and I wish you continued success in your efforts aimed at the progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan under your wise leadership.

Please accept Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

Mohamed Younis al-Menfi

President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya