Submit Release
News Search

There were 880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,121 in the last 365 days.

Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya

AZERBAIJAN, May 30 - 30 May 2024, 19:37

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

I am pleased to extend to you my best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I emphasize that I am ready to cooperate with you in order to develop the historic relations between the State of Libya and the Republic of Azerbaijan in all areas for the shared interests of our friendly peoples.

Dear Mr. President, I express my deep gratitude to you, and I wish you continued success in your efforts aimed at the progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan under your wise leadership.

Please accept Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Sincerely,

 

Mohamed Younis al-Menfi

President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya

You just read:

Mohamed Younis al-Menfi, President of the Presidential Council of the State of Libya

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more