From Denis Bećirović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
AZERBAIJAN, June 2 - 02 June 2025, 15:05
His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Your Excellency,
On behalf of the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and myself, it is my honor and pleasure to extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country's Independence Day. I wish you continued progress, peace, and prosperity.
It is my pleasure to emphasize that Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Azerbaijan share strong ties of friendship and mutual respect.
I am convinced that we will make joint efforts to continue strengthening and deepening our cooperation for the mutual benefit of our countries and peoples.
Your Excellency, accept the assurances of my highest consideration, along with best wishes to you and the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
Denis Bećirović
Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.