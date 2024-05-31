Việt Nam, Singapore promote cross-border e-commerce

VIETNAM, May 31 - SINGAPORE – A conference on promoting cross-border e-commerce and payment between Vietnam and Singapore was held in Shopee Singapore headquarters on May 30.

The event, held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Asia-Africa Market Department and Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency in collaboration with the Vietnamese trade office and Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore, took place in the context that both nations are ramping up efforts to develop their digital economy.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung highlighted the significance of the event, saying it met the requirements of the Vietnamese e-commerce enterprises while helping implement economic diplomacy activities that lay a foundation to upgrade the Vietnam-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the coming time.

Meanwhile, Director of the Asia-Africa Market Department Do Quoc Hung stated that e-commerce is an important component of the bilateral cooperation, describing the robust development of the e-commerce market of both sides as an opportunity for them to study and bolster cooperation and investment in the area.

President of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation Lemon Tan said Vietnam has become the most popular destination of Singaporean enterprises, given the country’s young and abundant workforce.

He suggested the two countries enhance trade promotion to ensure the efficacy of investment.

Doven Yap, Acquisition and Partnerships Lead at TikTok Shop Singapore, said Vietnam has wonderful agricultural products that will receive warm welcome in the Singaporean market if their production process as well as information are ensured. - VNS