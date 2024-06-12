Automotive Heat Shield Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive heat shield market size is predicted to reach $19.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.
The growth in the automotive heat shield market is due to the growing focus on heat shields made of lightweight material. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive heat shield market share. Major players in the automotive heat shield market include Autoneum Nittoku Pvt. Ltd., Carcoustics, Dana Incorporated, ElringKlinger AG, Lydall Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials plc.
Automotive Heat Shield Market Segments
•By Material Type: Metallic, Non-metallic
•By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle
•By Product Type: Single Shell, Double Shell, Sandwich
•By Application: Exhaust System Heat Shield, Turbocharger Heat Shield, Under Bonnet Heat Shield, Engine Compartment Heat Shield, Under Chassis
•By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket
•By Geography: The global automotive heat shield market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The automotive heat shield is designed to absorb excessive heat by absorbing, reflecting, or dissipating the heat. A good heat shield has a high thermal resistance and high thermal emittance. The heat shield helps in protecting the parts from the heat and also deflects them away or by absorbing them.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Automotive Heat Shield Market Characteristics
3. Automotive Heat Shield Market Trends And Strategies
4. Automotive Heat Shield Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Automotive Heat Shield Market Size And Growth
……
27. Automotive Heat Shield Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Automotive Heat Shield Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
