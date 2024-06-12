Automotive Heat Shield Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automotive heat shield market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $19.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.” — The Business Research company

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive heat shield market size is predicted to reach $19.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the automotive heat shield market is due to the growing focus on heat shields made of lightweight material. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive heat shield market share. Major players in the automotive heat shield market include Autoneum Nittoku Pvt. Ltd., Carcoustics, Dana Incorporated, ElringKlinger AG, Lydall Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials plc.

Automotive Heat Shield Market Segments

•By Material Type: Metallic, Non-metallic

•By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle

•By Product Type: Single Shell, Double Shell, Sandwich

•By Application: Exhaust System Heat Shield, Turbocharger Heat Shield, Under Bonnet Heat Shield, Engine Compartment Heat Shield, Under Chassis

•By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

•By Geography: The global automotive heat shield market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive heat shield is designed to absorb excessive heat by absorbing, reflecting, or dissipating the heat. A good heat shield has a high thermal resistance and high thermal emittance. The heat shield helps in protecting the parts from the heat and also deflects them away or by absorbing them.

