Senate Bill 1227 Printer's Number 1655

PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - Section 4. Local solar programs.
(a) Establishment.--An electric distribution company under
the jurisdiction of the commission may establish a local solar
program. If an electric distribution company elects to establish
a local solar program under this section, the following shall
apply:
(1) A local solar facility shall be constructed, owned,
operated and maintained by a developer under contract with
the electric distribution company. The developer may not be
owned, operated by or affiliated with the electric
distribution company.
(2) A developer shall be selected by a competitive
process such as a request for proposals which shall be open
to any interested party. The request for proposals shall
clearly define the division of responsibilities and
compensation concerning program marketing, customer service,
metering, operation, market settlement, excess generation,
low-income segmentation and customer pricing.
(3) Subject to approval by the commission, the electric
distribution company shall enter into a long-term power
purchase agreement with the developer to purchase all power
produced by a project, with a minimum term of 15 years and a
maximum term of 25 years.
(4) A developer shall be responsible for all PJM
interconnection and electric distribution interconnection
costs, the settlement of subscriber load through the PJM
interconnection market, costs and credits associated with
subscriber settlement through PJM interconnection and other
costs related to the operation of the facility.
(5) No unsubscribed generation may be subject to the
