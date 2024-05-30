Senate Bill 1227 Printer's Number 1655

PENNSYLVANIA, May 30 - Section 4. Local solar programs.

(a) Establishment.--An electric distribution company under

the jurisdiction of the commission may establish a local solar

program. If an electric distribution company elects to establish

a local solar program under this section, the following shall

apply:

(1) A local solar facility shall be constructed, owned,

operated and maintained by a developer under contract with

the electric distribution company. The developer may not be

owned, operated by or affiliated with the electric

distribution company.

(2) A developer shall be selected by a competitive

process such as a request for proposals which shall be open

to any interested party. The request for proposals shall

clearly define the division of responsibilities and

compensation concerning program marketing, customer service,

metering, operation, market settlement, excess generation,

low-income segmentation and customer pricing.

(3) Subject to approval by the commission, the electric

distribution company shall enter into a long-term power

purchase agreement with the developer to purchase all power

produced by a project, with a minimum term of 15 years and a

maximum term of 25 years.

(4) A developer shall be responsible for all PJM

interconnection and electric distribution interconnection

costs, the settlement of subscriber load through the PJM

interconnection market, costs and credits associated with

subscriber settlement through PJM interconnection and other

costs related to the operation of the facility.

(5) No unsubscribed generation may be subject to the

