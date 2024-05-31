Weekly Japanese Industry and Policy News (May 24- May 31, 2024)

The EU-Japan Centre is pleased to start a new weekly service by publishing brief summary of the latest information from the Japanese governmental organizations & private companies/organizations. A couple of minutes reading to be informed about what is happening in Japan's policy, economy, EU-Japan relations, and innovation.

State Minister Iwata Visits France

From Tuesday, May 21, to Wednesday, May 22, 2024, Mr. Iwata Kazuchika, State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, visited Paris, the French Republic, and attended Viva Technology (VivaTech) 2024, the world’s largest event for startups and open innovation, in which Japan participated as Country of the Year. In addition, he held discussions on bilateral cooperation in the fields of startups and innovation with governmental officials from France and Luxembourg, which participated in the event.

Japan participated in VivaTech 2024 as Country of the Year and presented the Japan Pavilion with 60 companies as exhibitors consisting of large companies and startups, including eleven J-Startups,* which actively engage in open innovation.

State Minister Iwata attended an opening session and delivered a keynote speech along with a video message sent by Prime Minister Kishida. In the speech, he explained Japan's efforts to foster and support startups and conveyed information to the world on Japan's ecosystem of startups with unique technologies and ideas that contribute to solving social challenges, including cleantech, digital technology and AI, and mobility. Through this speech, he encouraged not only Japanese startups to develop business overseas but also other countries to invest in Japan.

METI: https://www.meti.go.jp/english/press/2024/0523_001.html

Tokyo Metropolitan Government to Support Startups in Circular Economy and Nature Conservation - Fund Management Operators Sought

On May 28, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced the creation of a public-private fund to invest in startups and other businesses involved in the circular economy, nature-positive initiatives, and climate tech. The government has also started the recruitment process for fund management operators. The fund is named the "Circular Economy and Natural Capital Promotion Fund." It aims to reach a total scale of 10 billion yen, with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government contributing up to 3 billion yen. The recruitment period for fund management operators is open until July 4. The selection committee will review applications around September, with a final decision expected in October. The fund is planned to be established between January and February 2025, including the adjustment and conclusion of partnership agreements. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government's contribution to the fund (a lump-sum payment) is scheduled for February to March of the same year.

Tokyo Metropolitan government (in Japanese): https://www.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/tosei/hodohappyo/press/2024/05/28/13.html

Call for Applications for "FY 2024 Budget Electrification Promotion Project for Construction Machinery"

On May 27, the Ministry of the Environment announced the start of applications for a subsidy program to support the purchase of electric shovels and other GX construction machinery that do not emit CO2 during operation at construction sites. The application period is open until September 30.

The eligible construction machinery includes GX construction machinery (electric hydraulic shovels, electric hydraulic wheel loaders) certified by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, and equipment for charging GX construction machinery (recognized by the GX construction machinery manufacturer as charging equipment for GX construction machinery).

The subsidy amount is calculated as two-thirds of the difference between the purchase price of the GX construction machinery and the price of conventional construction machinery (base machine). For charging equipment, the subsidy covers half of the purchase price when procured together with GX construction machinery. To capture a variety of model cases, upper limits and other conditions are set. The subsidy program is intended to be implemented within a single fiscal year. Eligible applicants include private businesses and organizations.

MOE (in Japanese): https://www.env.go.jp/press/press_03218.html

ITOCHU Announces Signing of Long-Term Renewable Energy Power Supply Agreement with Google

ITOCHU Corporation announced today that it will commence virtual PPA*1 services (hereinafter “virtual PPA”) for the long-term provision of environmental value in the form of electric power generated from renewable energy with additionality*2 in Japan to Google, Inc. (hereinafter “Google”) via Clean Energy Connect Co., Ltd., an ITOCHU portfolio company. ITOCHU invested in CEC in November 2021 in response to the growing need for renewable energy necessary for generative AI and data center operations. CEC currently develops and owns 1,200 non-FIT low-voltage solar power plants of over 100 MW, providing power and environmental value to customers over the long term. CEC has now signed a virtual PPA agreement with Google. Services will commence in 2024, with approximately 72 MW (or about 800 plants) of dedicated solar power plants for Google to be developed by 2026.

Itochu: https://www.itochu.co.jp/en/news/press/2024/240524.html

Kobe Steel to use green aluminum for aluminum extrusion and suspension products delivered to Nissan

Kobe Steel, Ltd. announces that it has decided to use green aluminum materials for its aluminum extrusion and suspension products delivered to Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. for Nissan’s mass-produced vehicles for the Japanese and North American markets, starting in fiscal 2024. The Company plans to consider applying it to mass-produced vehicles for the European market as well.

Green aluminum materials will be used in aluminum bumper reinforcements, door guard bars, and suspension parts*1, in addition to aluminum sheet products that have already been delivered to Nissan*2. Approximately 10% of the weight of Nissan's vehicles is made up of aluminum parts, which contribute significantly to reduction of CO2 emissions during the life cycle of vehicles.

The Kobe Steel Group (also known as the Kobelco Group) will proceed with the initiatives aimed at reducing CO2 emissions by integrating its unique and diverse businesses, technologies, and human resources, with a view to realizing a carbon neutral society in the future.

Kobe Steel: https://www.kobelco.co.jp/english/releases/1214913_15581.html

Sumitomo Chemical and Tokyo Institute of Technology Create Next-Generation Environmental Technologies Using Strong Correlation Materials: Two Innovative Results Published During the First Year of Their Industry-Academia Collaboration Project

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. and Tokyo Institute of Technology, a national university corporation in Japan, established the Sumitomo Chemical Next-Generation Eco-Friendly Devices Collaborative Research Cluster in April 2023. Since then, they have been advancing research aimed at promoting the practical implementation of strong correlation materials, which are expected to be one of the key materials for next-generation quantum devices.

Recently, Sumitomo Chemical and Tokyo Institute of Technology have successfully achieved two innovative results related to multiferroic materials, which are a type of strong correlation materials.

1. Succeeded in the miniaturization of multiferroic materials, which has been technically challenging, marking a major step forward toward the implementation of next-generation memories that operate with ultra-low power consumption

2. Discovered high-efficiency photocatalytic function in multiferroic materials, which could lead to achieving a water purification system using sunlight that contributes to reducing environmental impact

These results are expected to make a significant contribution to the development of next-generation environmental technologies. Going forward, as a leading company in this field of technology, Sumitomo Chemical will strive to achieve further results building on these achievements, and pursue their early implementation in society.

Sumitomo Chemical: https://www.sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/news/detail/20240523e_2.html