PharmStars Announces Startup Showcase Event Focused on Digital Innovations in Oncology
10 digital health startups, focused on digital innovations in oncology, completed PharmStars' sixth accelerator and will present to and meet with pharma firmsBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PharmStars, the leading accelerator for pharma-focused digital health startups, is excited to announce its sixth startup Showcase Event, set to begin on June 4, 2024, in Boston. This showcase will mark the grand finale of the Spring 2024 10-week accelerator program, which focuses on "Digital Innovations in Oncology."
The Showcase Event will feature formal presentations from each digital health startup in the cohort. These startups will also have the opportunity for one-on-one meetings with PharmStars’ pharma members.
PharmStars is dedicated to bridging the "pharma-startup gap." The accelerator's mission is to help biopharma and digital health startups overcome cultural and other barriers to partnership, thereby accelerating the adoption of digital innovations to improve patient outcomes. PharmaU, PharmStars’ education and mentoring program, prepares participating startups to effectively engage with pharma companies as clients and partners. PharmStars’ pharma members benefit from priority access to these innovative startups.
Naomi Fried, PharmStars’ founder and CEO, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “I am thrilled with how the startups in our sixth cohort have refined and tailored their business models and pitches for the pharma industry. They are exceptionally well-prepared to engage our pharma members and showcase their digital innovations in oncology.”
The startups appreciate that the accelerator has enhanced their ability to successfully engage with pharma digital innovation decision-makers. One participant commented, "PharmaU helped us refine our value proposition for pharma and explore new ways to partner and demonstrate value."
During the three-day Showcase, the digital health startups will meet privately with pharma members to discuss potential partnership opportunities. “We have nearly 50 one-on-one meetings scheduled between our startups and our participating pharma members,” noted Fried.
The startups are eagerly anticipating the Showcase and the opportunity to engage PharmStars’ pharma members. A startup CEO remarked, “We hope to strengthen our connections with pharma, establish lasting relationships, and secure our product's position in the industry for the long term.”
The identities of the digital health startups in this accelerator cohort will remain confidential until the end of the media blackout period in July. At that time, the startups in PharmStars’ Spring 2024 cohort will be publicly revealed.
Planning for PharmStars’ Fall 2024 program is already underway. Additional details regarding timing and themes will be announced soon. PharmStars continues to accept new pharma and biotech members for 2024. For more information on future cohorts and pharma membership, visit www.PharmStars.com.
About PharmStars
PharmStars is the only member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Through our extensive expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaU program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of “beyond the molecule” solutions for patients. More information at www.PharmStars.com.
