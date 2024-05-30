Summit explores cybersecurity in an AI-driven world

VIETNAM, May 30 - HÀ NỘI — Amid the recent boom of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Việt Nam's information security faces new risks. It is essential to quickly research these issues to find solutions that will prevent negative impacts.

This viewpoint was heard at Việt Nam Security Summit 2024, the sixth conference and expo for cybersecurity, in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The annual event on information security is organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), the Authority of Information Security (AIS) and IEC Group.

It's a prestigious forum for experts to share perspectives, visions and solutions to ensure database security in the era of advanced AI.

Speaking at the event opening, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phạm Đức Long affirmed that ensuring information security requires synchronous coordination between organisations, businesses and Government agencies.

This cooperation not only opens up opportunities to share information and experiences, but also enhances our ability to respond quickly and effectively to threats, he said.

To ensure safety amidst the AI boom and other rapidly emerging technologies, agencies and organisations need to clearly understand and conduct comprehensive assessments of the current state of information systems, deploy information security systems at different levels and fully implement information security measures, said Long.

Last year, cyber attacks caused estimated losses of up to US$8 trillion across the globe, equivalent to nearly $21 billion per day.

That number is expected to continue increasing, and will likely hit $9.5 trillion this year.

Every 11 seconds, an organisation is attacked by ransomware. At the same time, more than 353 million people have been affected by data breaches, with a global average cost reaching $4.45 million.

These are “telling numbers”, especially during the boom of AI technology, summit participants heard.

Speaking at Việt Nam Security Summit 2024, Trần Đăng Khoa, AIS Deputy Director, said that forms of online fraud are now very diverse, which poses a risk to users.

Cyber information security is a "mandatory" requirement, not a "selection", noted Khoa.

All ministries, branches and localities need to organise the inspection and assessment of compliance with laws on information security, with priority given to compliance with regulations on ensuring information system by level and protecting personal information and data, he added.

He also highly recommended prioritising inspection and evaluation for units, organisations, and businesses that were assigned to manage and operate key or multiple shared information systems.

Warning about the risks from AI applications and cybersecurity challenges, Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Deputy Director of the National Population Data Centre under the Ministry of Public Security, was concerned about the potential invasion of privacy by facial and voice recognition surveillance technology.

The growth of AI and issues related to its ethics and responsibility have not yet had a common voice globally, he said.

Therefore, to solve this problem, it is necessary to complete rules for AI to stay ahead of the trend, and issue ethical regulations on the process of developing, producing, applying and using AI, he added.

There should be research, development and application of AI that must go hand in hand with cyber safety and security, he said.

In addition, the AIS also recommended effective use of digital platforms, including digital platforms that have been launched at previous information security events.

Within the framework of the Việt Nam Security Summit 2024 event, a free management and detection and early warning platform for information security risks was officially launched for organisations and businesses.

The platform is expected to contribute to improving cybersecurity protection for organisations and businesses in Việt Nam.

In parallel with the plenary session and thematic seminars, the Cyber ​​Security Exhibition also took place with the participation of more than 50 leading security solution providers such as Viettel Cyber ​​Security Company, Cloudflare, Sophos, Opswat and CMC. — VNS