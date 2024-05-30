Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Pro-Business Climate At NYSE Fireside Chat

TEXAS, May 30 - May 30, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today championed Texas’ booming economy and the unique business opportunities in the state that allow businesses—large and small—to thrive during a fireside chat at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Summit in Houston.

"People and businesses continue to move to Texas because we offer freedom and opportunities that you can't get anywhere else," said Governor Abbott. "That includes freedom from government overreach, high taxes, and burdensome red tape. Our ability to partner with businesses allows us to attract new investment, which is why we have won the Governor's Cup for 12 consecutive years for the most business relocation and expansion projects. As we head further into the 21st century, Texas will lead the way with an economy built to provide innovators with the tools they need to revolutionize our tomorrow."

Speaking to a crowd of over 150 business leaders, Governor Abbott drew attention to pro-business policies that allow companies from across the world to thrive in Texas, including protecting businesses from burdensome regulations, creating the Texas Business Court, and delivering the largest tax cut in Texas history—putting 18 billion back into the pockets of hardworking Texans. During the fireside chat moderated by NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle, the Governor also discussed the state’s efforts to strengthen the power grid, emphasizing the critical work Texas continues to do with the energy industry to provide affordable, reliable power to businesses throughout the state so they can operate effectively. At the summit, Governor Abbott was awarded the NYSE Bull Award, which he promptly renamed the "Longhorn Award."

Additionally, Governor Abbott shared an update on Texas’ ongoing response to severe storms in North Texas and other regions of the state. The Governor encouraged Texans to report any damage their homes or businesses have sustained at damage.tdem.texas.gov. These self-submitted surveys help officials connect affected Texans with recovery resources and assist with determining eligibility for federal disaster assistance.

