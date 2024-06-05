Insyde® Software and SecEdge™ Announce Collaboration to Enhance BMC-Based Server System Security
Insyde’s OpenBMC Firmware and SecEdge SEC-TPM™ Chip-to-Cloud BMC Security Solution Delivers Unique Platform Security
By closely working with Insyde Software, we can provide our mutual customers a hardened and tightly integrated solution that is designed to thwart future security challenges targeting the BMC.”TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insyde® Software, a leading provider of UEFI BIOS and OpenBMC-based systems management firmware, announced today that it has formed a strategic collaboration with SecEdge, a digital security SaaS platform leader, to deliver hardened OpenBMC firmware security through close integration between Insyde Software’s Supervyse® OPF OpenBMC firmware and SecEdge’s SEC-TPM™ chip-to-cloud BMC security solution.
The partnership will result in next-generation system security through the SecEdge Security Platform by integrating SEC-TPM (Trusted Platform Module) software into Insyde’s OpenBMC firmware running in ASPEED’s AST2600 in the Arm® TrustZone to create a “hardware” root-of-trust, all without the need for a discrete TPM. This unique solution will enable the many advanced security benefits offered by the use of a TPM, including, but not limited to, secure firmware update, as well as the ability to establish IPSec communication channels from the BMC chip to the cloud, separating data and management planes, and much more.
Insyde Software’s Supervyse OPF is a true OpenBMC-based solution that delivers standards-based secure systems manageability for today’s cloud, AI, enterprise and HPC servers. With its standards-based extensible architecture, Supervyse OPF is designed to evolve through the product life cycle of server designs through its ease of development, support of the latest industry specifications, and future-proof architecture allowing add-ons for new manageability features.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with SecEdge to bring this state-of-the-art OpenBMC security technology to our server customers,” said Tim Lewis, CTO of Insyde Software. “This collaboration further demonstrates our commitment to advanced platform security, and we believe that this combined solution will provide our customers with the secure, remote management features they demand for cloud, AI, enterprise, and high-performance accelerated computing environments,” added Lewis.
“By closely working with Insyde Software, we can provide our mutual customers a hardened and tightly integrated solution that is designed to thwart future security challenges targeting the BMC,” said Sami Nassar, president and co-CEO of SecEdge. “We believe this collaboration will make this advanced security technology more widely available and help contribute toward creating a more secure Edge Computing environment,” added Nassar.
ABOUT INSYDE SOFTWARE
Insyde Software (www.insyde.com) is a leading worldwide provider of UEFI firmware, systems management solutions and custom engineering services for companies in the mobile, server, desktop and IoT (Internet-of-Things) computing industries. The company is publicly held (6231.TWO) and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan with U.S. headquarters in Westborough, MA. The company’s customers include the world’s leading computing, communications and storage device designers and manufacturers.
ABOUT SECeDGE
SecEdge™ is a digital security SaaS Platform leader for IoT and Edge devices, providing advanced security solutions for Edge AI, Compute, Control, and on-demand cellular IoT data connectivity. The SecEdge software-as-a-service platform provides a complete solution including device-level security, zero-trust networking, and secure data control and management, with connectivity via broadband internet or on-demand cellular data available anywhere.
To learn more about SecEdge security solutions, visit www.secedge.com or email info@secedge.com.
**Supervyse is a registered trademark or trademark of Insyde Software in the United States and other countries. SecEdge and SEC-TPM are registered trademarks or trademarks of SecEdge Inc. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.**
