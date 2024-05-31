Submit Release
Be Sure to Apply With FEMA

OKLAHOMA CITY – Only residents who apply directly with FEMA may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance. Registering with state, religious or volunteer agencies will not make you eligible for FEMA assistance.

There are four ways to apply for FEMA assistance:

  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, and talk with one of the multilingual operators. The Helpline is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT.
  • Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
  • Use the FEMA app.
  • Visit a Disaster Recovery Center, where you can talk one-on-one with officials from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, other federal agencies and Oklahoma state officials.
    • Recovery centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at:
      • Carter County Health Department
        405 S. Washington St.
        Ardmore, OK 73401
      • Early Childhood Learning Center
        401 S. 10th St
        Barnsdall, OK 74002
    • And 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at:
      • Murray County Extension Office
        3490 Highway 7 West
        Sulphur, OK 73086
    • As more centers open, you can find the nearest one at fema.gov/drc.

Remember: you can only be eligible for federal disaster assistance from FEMA by applying with FEMA.

A useful video called “Registering for Disaster Assistance,” which features American Sign Language, is available online at FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance (youtube.com). For more information about FEMA assistance, visit FEMA Accessible: Disaster Assistance in Your Community (youtube.com).

For the latest information about Oklahoma’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4776. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

