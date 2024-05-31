FEMA Administrator Announces 2024 National Preparedness Theme Focused on Preparing Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Communities for Risks and Disasters

WASHINGTON -- In honor of President Biden proclaiming May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Island Heritage month, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell today announced in a new video this year’s National Preparedness Month 2024 theme will focus on empowering Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities to act today to prepare for future risks and disasters. National Preparedness Month is in September and FEMA is announcing this new theme early to encourage communities and our partners to help over the summer months to engage this community as we are about to kick-off the upcoming hurricane season and ready ourselves for all hazards our communities face.

“The Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community is a large, diverse group that spans across many cultures, languages and unique circumstances that must be considered when developing strategies to engage communities on disaster preparedness,” said Administrator Criswell. “We’re committed to understanding the realities of such a broad and diverse community to improve how messaging and resources reach people and help deliver our mission in a powerful, long-lasting and impactful way.”

This focus responds to trends that show the importance and the barriers of connecting with this community. According to census data analyzed by the Pew Research Center, the Asian population in the U.S. grew 81% from 2000 to 2019, from roughly 10.5 million to a record 18.9 million people and according to FEMA’s 2023 National Household Survey, 65% of the Asian Americans and 58% of Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islanders surveyed reported that they don’t believe that taking a step to prepare will make a difference and were not confident in their ability to prepare. This community has always been a priority for FEMA before, during and after disasters including our active response and recovery efforts in Hawaii and Guam, and our work to reach people nationwide. FEMA is now prioritizing this community and delivering preparedness information in a new way.

As we head toward September, FEMA will develop materials for AANHPI communities written, visual and host summer long activities and webinars to help people prepare for extreme weather events. FEMA is committed to using a data-driven approach to preparedness message development. Through coordination with the Ad Council, research and analysis and direct feedback from community, FEMA will help with the development of creative ads to further ensure culturally competent resources are available to help motive Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities to take steps to prepare.

“Our nation’s Ready Campaign continues to focus on reaching all communities with the information they need to be prepared for whatever comes their way. As we embark on this important new effort with the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander community, we will be engaging with this diverse community and investing in culturally competent preparedness materials so we can reach them where they are,” said Administrator Criswell.

This year’s campaign builds on FEMA’s ongoing approach to advance accessibility and cultural competency in boosting the nation’s preparedness. Over the past several years, FEMA and the Ad Council created PSA’s designed to resonate with Latino communities called “Prepare to Protect,” PSA’s for the Black and African American community called “A Lasting Legacy,” and older adults who are rural, have limited resources and disabilities called “Take Control.”

“We are proud to collaborate with FEMA to empower Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities with culturally competent resources,” said Michelle Hillman, chief campaign development officer at the Ad Council. “Our goal is to help everyone take steps to prepare for disasters and deliver long-lasting messaging that resonates across communities.”

Empower your preparedness journey today by visiting Ready.gov or Listo.gov for tips, advice and resources before an emergency or disaster.