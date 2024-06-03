Epic Rap Battles of History Set to Conquer the UK with Highly Anticipated Live Tour
ERB Announces Highly Anticipated UK Live Tour, First Since 2015.LA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic Rap Battles of History (ERB) from Los Angeles, USA are flying over to the UK this month to perform a series of special live shows in music venues across the country. The 8 city UK tour kicks off in London on June 21st and ends in Glasgow on July 2nd. Excitement among fans is higher than ever with 90% of tickets already gone and numerous dates sold out.
The upcoming UK tour marks the return of Epic Rap Battles of History to Europe for the first time since 2015. Their limited 8 city schedule promises to bring fans an electrifying live experiences packed with the same high-energy performances, dazzling costumes, and lyrical wit that have made ERB a household name for over a decade.
With dates are selling out fast, fans are urged to act quickly to secure their tickets! Venue and ticket information found at ERB's Official Website.
About Epic Rap Battles of History:
Epic Rap Battles of History is a beloved YouTube series that stages fictional rap battles between historical figures and contemporary icons. Created by Peter Shukoff (Nice Peter) and Lloyd Ahlquist (EpicLLOYD) in 2010, the series has captivated audiences worldwide, amassing over 14 million subscribers and garnering billions of views on YouTube. Known for their meticulously researched verses and high-production value videos, ERB covers a wide range of subjects, from historical figures like Alexander the Great and Julius Caesar to modern celebrities like Elon Musk and Steve Jobs. Notable guest star appearances from artists like Snoop Dogg, Weird Al Yankovic, and T-Pain have added to the series’ allure.
For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:
Ed Monk
Epic Rap Battles of History
+1 310-860-6449
mredmonk@gmail.com
Visit us on Social Media:
YouTube: Youtube.com/ERB
Spotify: epicrapbattlesofhistory
Instagram: @ERB
Facebook: /ERB
