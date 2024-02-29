Epic Rap Battles of History Releases New Motion Capture Episode, Fully Animated with Unreal Engine
Epic Rap Battles of History Unleash Their First Ever Motion-Capture Rap Battle with Godzilla vs King Kong
I'm not the first person to realize Unreal Engine is a game changer.”LA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youtube Series the Epic Rap Battles of History (ERB) has once again stormed the internet with their latest episode: Godzilla vs. King Kong. Breaking new ground, this marks the series' first use of motion capture technology and virtual production using Unreal Engine.
— Nice Peter - Epic Rap Battles of History
Using the Xsens Suit by Movella, StretchSense Gloves, and Unreal Engine 5.2, motion capture has enabled Nice Peter and epicLLOYD to embody these iconic characters and bring them to life with the comedic timing and awkward dance moves their fans are counting on. "I'm not the first person to realize Unreal Engine is a game changer," said series co-creator Nice Peter, while his long time friend and fellow series creator epicLLOYD cringed behind him. Pete continued, "But in all seriousness, the tools available now to small groups of creative filmmakers are going to change everything. When we started, we never could have imagined being able to make a CGI character come to life with 3 people huddled around one decent PC"
The episode contains the usual burns, jokes, insults, puns, references, and triple entendres that viewers have come to expect from Epic Rap Battles of History. The entire history of Godzilla and King Kong is explored in this rap battle that is truly epic in scale.
Epic Rap Battles of History latest episode Godzilla vs King Kong, as well as all past episodes of the series, can be seen for free on ERB’s official YouTube channel; Youtube.com/ERB.
Two-time Emmy nominated Epic Rap Battles of History (ERB) is the beloved youtube series that pits historical or pop culture characters agains one another in a rap battle format. Since its inception in 2010, ERB has gained a massive online following of over 14 million subscribers and 4 billion views with their unique blend of history, humor, and lyrical prowess. With its' 11 certified gold records, 2 PGA Award nominations and 11 Streamy Awards the series has set the bar for excellence in online entertainment for over a decade. ERB has featured iconic matchups such as Albert Einstein vs. Stephen Hawking and Steve Jobs vs. Bill Gates, and collaborated with such notable celebrities as Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Weird Al Yankovic and Key & Peele.
