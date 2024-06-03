Falcon Wealth Planning Expands Team with Experienced CFP® Ken Vendley
Ken Vendley Joins Falcon Wealth Planning to Drive Growth and Client Success
[Ken's] experience and dedication to client success make him a valuable asset to our firm. We look forward to the contributions he will make to our company and clients.”ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Wealth Planning is pleased to announce the addition of Ken Vendley, CFP®, to their team of Financial Planners. Ken's extensive experience in financial planning and risk management strategically aligns with the firm’s commitment to delivering top-tier financial services.
Ken Vendley, a Certified Financial Planner™
“I am excited to join Falcon Wealth Planning and help achieve the goal of reaching $1 billion in Assets Under Management (AUM),“ said Ken Vendley. “To join a firm that’s so very aligned with my personal approach to client experience is both extraordinary and gratifying. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team as we continue helping our clients achieve their financial goals.”
Gabriel Shahin, CEO of Falcon Wealth Planning, expressed his enthusiasm for Ken’s addition to the team. “We are pleased to welcome Ken Vendley to Falcon Wealth Planning. His experience and dedication to client success make him a valuable asset to our firm. We look forward to the contributions he will make to our company and clients.“
The addition of Ken Vendley, CFP®, underscores Falcon Wealth Planning’s commitment to expanding its team of qualified professionals. The firm remains dedicated to providing personalized financial planning services to help clients navigate their financial journeys.
