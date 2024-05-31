RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics Trains the Next Generation of Hyperbaric Medicine Experts in Arizona
By training other doctors and technicians here, we ensure that the standards for hyperbaric treatment are exemplary, which builds a stronger, more trustworthy healthcare system.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics, a leader in hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) and the only training facility in Arizona accredited by the International Board of Undersea Medicine, announces its continued commitment to advancing the field of hyperbaric medicine by educating a new generation of doctors and technicians. Under the leadership of Dr. Alexander Borsand, the clinic's safety director and a certified trainer, RX-O2 has become a cornerstone for hyperbaric medical education and patient care.
Dr. Borsand, who is the only International Board of Undersea Medicine Certified Trainer in the state, has significantly contributed to the field by training healthcare professionals to adhere to the safest and most effective hyperbaric treatment protocols. This unique position has not only enhanced the quality of care offered at RX-O2 but has also established the clinic as a referral center for other doctors seeking expert guidance in hyperbaric treatments.
"Our mission at RX-O2 is not only to provide top-tier hyperbaric oxygen therapy to our patients but also to educate and prepare other medical professionals in this specialized field," said Dr. Borsand. "By training other doctors and technicians here, we ensure that the standards for hyperbaric treatment are exemplary, which builds a stronger, more trustworthy healthcare system.”
RX-O2's role as a training facility is further reinforced by its recognition from the International Hyperbaric Association. Dr. Borsand has been honored with a faculty position at the association and regularly presents on critical topics at the yearly IHA conference, including his recent focus on using HBOT as an adjunct therapy in the management of autoimmune diseases.
The clinic offers hands-on training with state-of-the-art hyperbaric chambers, providing real-world experience that is rare in the medical training field. This opportunity not only attracts medical professionals from across the country but also assures patients that they are receiving care at a facility that is at the cutting edge of hyperbaric medicine.
"Being the premier training facility for hyperbaric medicine in Arizona places RX-O2 at the forefront of innovation and compliance in the industry," Dr. Borsand added. "It is a privilege to train the next generation of HBOT providers and share the knowledge that will drive forward the effectiveness and safety of hyperbaric treatments nationwide.”
For more information about RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics and opportunities for medical training in hyperbaric medicine, please visit HBOTcertification.com. Additional details about Dr. Borsand’s contributions to the field and upcoming presentations can be found at IHAUSA.com.
About RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinics
RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic, a trusted provider of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, is the culmination of over 50 years of hyperbaric experience, from a surgeon who used HBOT to help heal wounds to a Certified Hyperbaric Technologist with over 20 years of experience in Hyperbaric medicine. The clinics boast over 15 years of experience treating patients in prescription level hyperbaric chambers. The owners of Serenity A Breath for Life joined medical director Dr. Marvin Borsand to expand access to Hyperbaric medicine in Phoenix. Now with the ability to provide more than 65 treatments a day, RX-O2 has become one of the country's largest Hyperbaric clinics.
