Attorney General William Tong

05/30/2024

Attorney General Tong Statement on the Death of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement on the tragic death of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier:

“I am absolutely heartbroken for the family of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier. We must all pray for and support his family and friends, and every state trooper and officer today, especially those who worked alongside Trooper Pelletier and those who are still out on our roads right now keeping our communities safe in the midst of this tragedy. This demonstrates how much risk our state troopers and law enforcement take every day to keep us safe. From what we know so far, this did not have to happen. We must do all that we can to stop the dangerous and reckless driving putting people, families, and our law enforcement at risk all over our highways today,” said Attorney General Tong.

