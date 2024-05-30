Montgomery County’s Family Justice Center Will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery”, Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, May 30 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 30, 2024

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Mayra Cruz-Solís, civic engagement specialist and Hispanic outreach liaison for the Montgomery County Council; Jessica Membreño, client assistance specialist at the Montgomery County Family Justice Center; and Carol Guzmán, founder of Latinas Empresarias en Acción. The show will air on Friday, May 31 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week's edition of En Sintonía will begin with a discussion about the services provided by the Family Justice Center. These services include counseling, basic needs services, legal advice and representation, immigration legal services, law enforcement and criminal services, and more. Montgomery County residents facing hardships can access these services free of charge. The center brings together multiple agencies in a safe and secure facility to provide social services to victims of domestic violence. Membreño will discuss the center's hours of operation, location and how to seek services.

The radio program will conclude by showcasing the group Latinas Empresarias en Acción, established during the pandemic to assist and mentor women in enhancing their businesses. The support group provides free workshops on marketing, training in utilizing social media for sales and product promotion, and much more. Guzmán will provide details about registration and will elaborate on the support available for women interested in starting their own successful businesses.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.