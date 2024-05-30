Press Releases

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff in Honor of Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and state flags in Connecticut lowered to half-staff effective immediately in honor of Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, who was killed this afternoon when he was on duty and struck by a motor vehicle while on a traffic stop on I-84 in Southington.

Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined. The Office of the Governor will send out a notification when flags should be returned to full staff.

Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

“I am devastated to learn about the loss of Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, who was killed today in the line of duty while serving the people of Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “This is a tragic reminder about the dangers law enforcement face every day when they leave their homes and go to work. Trooper Pelletier served Connecticut with honor, integrity, and commitment, and he embodies the definition of public service. His courage and bravery will never be forgotten. On behalf of the State of Connecticut, my condolences and prayers go out to his family, friends, and brothers and sisters with the Connecticut State Police. I ask the people of Connecticut to keep Trooper Pelletier in their prayers.”

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Trooper First Class Pelletier,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Members of the Connecticut State Police are known for their steadfast dedication to each other and to maintaining incredibly high standards of policing – but above all to their unwavering commitment to the protection and service of others and our state. State Troopers are out every day on our roadways trying to protect the public – it is tragic to know that this Trooper’s life was lost while conducting a routine traffic stop. I want to urge residents to please always remain vigilant and cautious when driving, but especially when the State Police are on the roads performing their jobs. My prayers are with the loved ones and colleagues of Trooper Pelletier.”