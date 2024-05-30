Assistant Secretary Arun Venkataraman Travels to Georgia to Promote Global Export Opportunities at U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber Of Commerce Event

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Contact: Office of Public Affairs

Email: publicaffairs@trade.gov

Phone: 202-482-3809

WASHINGTON - As World Trade Month and Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month come to a close, on Friday, May 31, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and Director General of the U.S. and Foreign Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman will travel to Alpharetta, Georgia, to meet with local small businesses from the AANHPI community and participate in the Building Bridges to Global Markets event at the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce’s annual CelebrASIAN Business and Procurement Conference.

During the Building Bridges event, Assistant Secretary Venkataraman will participate in a panel discussion promoting export resources, trade finance and access to capital. The panel will highlight the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) Global Diversity Export Initiative and available resources to support qualifying businesses to diversify sales through exporting. The panel will also feature representatives from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and ITA Strategic Partners, Lendistry and the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce.

Before the panel, Assistant Secretary Venkataraman will present an Export Achievement Certificate to CirrusLabs for successfully expanding their operations to the Middle East region and opening an office in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

CelebrASIAN is the annual flagship event of the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC) that convenes participants from the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander business, nonprofit, and government sectors for panel discussions, workshops, and business networking opportunities.

###

About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.

