ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Upgrades for Henderson County

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission recently approved a stipulated agreement to install new automated warning devices and other public safety improvements at the County Road 1850 East (AAR/DOT #079200F) highway-rail grade crossing near Biggsville.

"Places where train tracks and highways intersect pose an inherent danger, but public safety projects like the ones in Henderson County can help keep Illinoisans safe as they navigate these crossings," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The ICC recognizes the importance of the state's Grade Crossing Protection Fund in helping local governments make important rail safety improvements."

The total estimated cost of the signal design and installation is $678,912. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and construction costs, not to exceed $644,964. BNSF Railway Company will pay the remaining 5 percent of the cost, and all future maintenance costs for the signals and circuitry.

The total estimated cost to improve the existing highway approaches is $70,625, 100 percent of which will be covered by the GCPF. Biggsville Township Road District will pay all future maintenance costs for the highway approaches.

All work is to be completed within 18 months from the Order date.

To read Stipulated Agreement 2319 in Docket No. T24-0047 click here.

About the Illinois Commerce Commission

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.

To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.

Follow the Illinois Commerce Commission on social media @ILCommerceComm.