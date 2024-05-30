ATV riders can explore Minnesota riding opportunities for free June 8-9 (published May 30, 2024)

Minnesotans with an all-terrain vehicle registered for agricultural use can ride the state’s public ATV trails June 8-9 without paying the registration fee ($60 for three years). Out-of-state riders can explore Minnesota’s ATV trails this weekend as well without the need for a nonresident ATV trail pass ($31 for one year).

This annual “No Registration Weekend” gives riders access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest and Grant-in-Aid trails. The event falls on the second weekend of June each year.

“We see this weekend as a great opportunity to showcase the wide variety of state and Grant-in-Aid trails across Minnesota,” said Joe Unger, OHV Program consultant. “There are many privately registered ATVs across the state. During this weekend, those riders can give the public trails a try for free.”

Some great places to start, according to Unger, include:

The Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area, a 1,200-acre OHV park in Gilbert with more than 45 miles of scenic trails for riders of all abilities.

The 100-mile trail system in Nemadji State Forest, which connects to the Matthew Lourey State Trail and the Gandy Dancer Trail.

The 167-mile Prospector’s Loop near Ely, which follows forest roads and trails connecting the North Shore of Lake Superior to the Voyageur’s ATV trail system.

The 200-mile Northwoods Regional Trail System in Aitkin and Itasca counties, where riders can use the Soo Line Trail to access trail loops and local communities.

Visitors to the Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area can partake in special programs and rides or view displays on Saturday, June 8.

All other state and local laws and regulations remain in place during the weekend. Riders are reminded to keep safety in mind when out on the trails. Safety training is recommended for everyone who operates an ATV and is required for ATV riders born after July 1, 1987. Youth under age 18 must wear a Department of Transportation certified helmet, and DNR encourages all riders to wear a certified helmet. ATV safety training information is on the DNR website.

Trail maps, updates on trail conditions, youth ATV safety training and other OHV information can be found on the DNR’s OHV riding website.