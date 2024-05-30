(Subscription required) In an outlier opinion, the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Five held that the Federal Arbitration Act preempts state law requiring companies to pay their arbitration bills on time or risk having claims against them tossed into court.
You just read:
California Districts' Split Over Late ADR Payments May Tee Up Next Arbitration Battle
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.