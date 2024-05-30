Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,345 in the last 365 days.

California Districts' Split Over Late ADR Payments May Tee Up Next Arbitration Battle

(Subscription required) In an outlier opinion, the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Five held that the Federal Arbitration Act preempts state law requiring companies to pay their arbitration bills on time or risk having claims against them tossed into court.

You just read:

California Districts' Split Over Late ADR Payments May Tee Up Next Arbitration Battle

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more