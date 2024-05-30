Submit Release
Humboldt County judge resigns after admitting to unwanted touching, improper conduct

The state’s judicial disciplinary agency says a Humboldt County judge has resigned after admitting numerous wrongful acts, including failure to disclose friendships with parties in his court, and grabbing or slapping a husband and wife on the rear end at a social gathering.

