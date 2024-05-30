Submit Release
Can California Supreme Court strike the right balance on bail?

Can California Supreme Court strike the right balance on bail?Karen.Datangel Wed, 05/29/2024 - 10:00 NewsLink One result: Californians spend months, sometimes years, behind bars without being convicted of anything while awaiting trial, as CalMatters reported in 2021. Now, the state’s highest court will soon hear a case that once again spotlights what the goal of bail should be, and whether it is constitutional for judges to set bail amounts that far exceed what defendants can pay, explains CalMatters justice reporter Nigel Duara.

