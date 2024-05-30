SR 80 Mule Pass Tunnel safety project completed near Bisbee

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation has completed a project enhancing safety for motorists and bicyclists using State Route 80 in and near the Mule Pass Tunnel just west of Bisbee in southeastern Arizona.

The improvements included replacing lighting with LED lights both in and outside of the tunnel to improve visibility.

The project also changed the lane configuration to eliminate a passing lane on this segment of SR 80 so traffic now moves along one lane of travel in each direction. This leaves room for shoulders on each side of the roadway that also serve as bicycle lanes.

Motorists will also benefit from a merging lane for the Tombstone Canyon on-ramp.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/SR80MulePassSafetyProject



