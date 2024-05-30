Guardrail repair work on Teton Pass will impact traffic

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be repairing damaged guardrail sections of Wyoming State Highway 22 Teton Pass, at various locations, beginning the week of June 3 through June 7.

Work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., in an effort to avoid commuter hours. While work is underway, traffic will be limited to a single lane, controlled by flagging operations. Drivers are advised to expect delays and plan their travels accordingly. If possible, drivers should avoid travel over Teton Pass during working hours.

If crews are able to complete the work on Teton Pass, they will move operations to US Highway 89 in the Snake River Canyon. Drivers may see lane closures and shoulder closures on US 89 late in the week.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.