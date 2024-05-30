H.R. 7321, Electronic Filing of Electioneering Communication Reports Act

H.R. 7321 would amend the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971 to require the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to expand the communication reporting requirements for candidates running for federal office. Using information from the FEC, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 7321 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.
