Answer to a Question for the Record Following a Hearing on CBO’s Request for Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2025

On May 8, 2024, the Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch of the Senate Committee on Appropriations convened a hearing at which Phillip L. Swagel, the Congressional Budget Office’s Director, testified about the agency’s appropriation request for fiscal year 2025. After the hearing, Chairman Reed submitted a question for the record. This document provides CBO’s answer.

