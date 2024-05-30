H.R. 2499, VA Supply Chain Management Systems Authorization Act

H.R. 2499 would authorize the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to develop an information technology (IT) system to manage inventory at its medical facilities. The bill would also increase the fees that VA charges borrowers for its home loan guarantees. In total, H.R. 2499 would increase spending subject to appropriation by $50 million and reduce direct spending by $51 million over the 2024-2034 period.
