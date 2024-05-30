Congratulating Cayuse’s Latest Live Customers

Cayuse announces implementations and expansions at The New School, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, and Colorado Mesa University

Portland, OR, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, the leader in electronic research administration (eRA) software, today announced new expansions and implementations of Cayuse’s eRA solutions at four major research organizations.

Joining and expanding the Cayuse user community, Cayuse leadership is proud to share the latest adoptions:

Central State University - The eminent Ohio HBCU recently went live with Cayuse Sponsored Projects and Human Ethics , helping provide robust research administration infrastructure and easier IRB protocol management

Clark Atlanta University - The oldest southern HBCU added Cayuse Proposals (S2S) to improve grant proposal submission and approval times

Colorado Mesa University - Grand Junction’s Colorado Mesa University increased support for its animal research programs with Cayuse Animal Oversight

The New School - New York’s storied research university implemented Cayuse Sponsored Projects and Outside Interests to facilitate increased organizational transparency and simplified conflict reporting

Comments on the News

“I am continuously inspired by the positive feedback we receive from our users including these new additions to the Cayuse Community,” said Cayuse Delivery and Customer Success Executive Adam Strong. “Additionally, Cayuse remains proud of its steadfast support of research at many of America’s HBCUs, including Central State University and Clark Atlanta University. We hope that faculty and administrators at these organizations - and all of our customer organizations - will feel more empowered to pursue groundbreaking research with the help of Cayuse’s management solutions.”

