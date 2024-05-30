Visitor Arrivals and Visitor Spending Decreased in April 2024

Posted on May 30, 2024 in News

For Immediate Release: May 30, 2024

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total visitor arrivals and total visitor spending in April 2024 decreased compared to April 2023. There were 753,551 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in April 2024, down 8.9 percent from the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.51 billion, which was a 12.6 percent drop from April 2023. When compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, April 2024 total visitor arrivals represent an 88.7 percent recovery from April 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than April 2019 ($1.32 billion, +14.3%).

In April 2024, 721,855 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 31,695 visitors came via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 806,209 visitors (-10.5%) arrived by air and 21,328 visitors (+48.6%) came by cruise ships in April 2023, and 824,610 visitors (-12.5%) arrived by air and 24,787 visitors (+27.9%) came by cruise ships in April 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in April 2024 was 8.27 days, compared to 8.58 days (-3.6%) in April 2023 and 8.25 days (+0.3%) in April 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 207,827 visitors in April 2024, compared to 236,661 visitors (-12.2%) in April 2023 and 233,616 visitors (-11.0%) in April 2019.

In April 2024, 390,111 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, a decrease from April 2023 (465,116 visitors, -16.1%), but up slightly from April 2019 (388,573 visitors, +0.4%). U.S. West visitor spending of $746.1 million declined from April 2023 ($874.4 million, -14.7%), but was much higher than April 2019 ($547.0 million, +36.4%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in April 2024 ($236 per person) increased compared to April 2023 ($233 per person, +1.3%) and was considerably more than April 2019 ($171 per person, +37.7%).

In April 2024, arrivals from the U.S. East of 171,931 visitors declined compared to April 2023 (186,695 visitors, -7.9%), but increased from April 2019 (159,115 visitors, +8.1%). U.S. East visitor spending of $425.9 million decreased from April 2023 ($473.2 million, -10.0%), but was much higher than April 2019 ($286.8 million, +48.5%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in April 2024 ($273 per person) was slightly less than April 2023 ($278 per person, -1.8%), but was significantly more than April 2019 ($200 per person, +36.5%).

There were 49,024 visitors from Japan in April 2024, which was up considerably from April 2023 (34,358 visitors, +42.7%), but continued to be much lower than April 2019 (119,487 visitors, -59.0%). Visitors from Japan spent $72.7 million in April 2024, compared to $57.3 million (+26.8%) in April 2023 and $164.0 million (-55.7%) in April 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in April 2024 ($238 per person) was higher than April 2023 ($235 per person, +1.0%) and April 2019 ($234 per person, +1.7%).

In April 2024, 37,950 visitors arrived from Canada, a decrease compared to April 2023 (39,333 visitors, -3.5%) and April 2019 (56,749 visitors, -33.1%). Visitors from Canada spent $86.1 million in April 2024, down from April 2023 ($96.3 million, -10.7%) and April 2019 ($100.2 million, -14.1%). Daily spending by Canadian visitors in April 2024 ($221 per person) increased from April 2023 ($217 per person, +1.8%) and was much higher than April 2019 ($154 per person, +43.5%).

There were 72,839 visitors from all other international markets in April 2024, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 80,708 visitors (-9.7%) from all other international markets in April 2023 and 100,686 visitors (-27.7%) in April 2019.

In April 2024, a total of 4,890 transpacific flights with 1,080,344 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, a decrease from 5,021 flights (-2.6%) with 1,085,788 seats (-0.5%) in April 2023, and 5,031 flights (-2.8%) with 1,112,200 seats (-2.9%) in April 2019.

Year-to-Date 2024

A total of 3,145,047 visitors arrived in the first four months of 2024, which was a 3.9 percent drop from 3,273,869 visitors in the first four months of 2023. Total arrivals decreased 6.9 percent when compared to 3,376,675 visitors in the first four months of 2019.

In the first four months of 2024, total visitor spending was $6.73 billion, down from $7.09 billion (-5.1%) in the first four months of 2023, but higher than $5.81 billion (+15.8%) in the first four months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In April 2024, 311,958 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 78,007 visitors came from the Mountain region. Most U.S. West visitors in April 2024 had been to Hawaii before (81.3%) while 18.7 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 53.6 percent of U.S. West visitors in April 2024 stayed in hotels, 15.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.6 percent stayed in rental homes and 9.7 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first four months of 2024, there were 1,541,246 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 1,691,663 visitors (-8.9%) in the first four months of 2023 and 1,417,512 visitors (+8.7%) in the first four months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $3.04 billion in the first four months of 2024, compared to $3.26 billion (-6.6%) in the first four months of 2023 and $2.18 billion (+39.4%) in the first four months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first four months of 2024 was $232 per person, higher than the first four months of 2023 ($226 per person, +2.9%) and up considerably from the first four months of 2019 ($178 per person, +31.0%).

U.S. East: In April 2024, the three largest U.S. East regions were the South Atlantic (41,520 visitors), West South Central (31,818 visitors) and East North Central (31,006 visitors) regions. More than half of U.S. East visitors in April 2024 had been to Hawaii before (56.8%) while 43.2 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 62.9 percent of U.S. East visitors in April 2024 stayed in hotels, 12.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 10.2 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.8 percent stayed in rental homes and 7.6 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first four months of 2024, 777,867 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 848,610 visitors (-8.3%) in the first four months of 2023 and 746,793 visitors (+4.2%) in the first four months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $2.02 billion in the first four months of 2024, compared to $2.19 billion (-8.0%) in the first four months of 2023 and $1.53 billion (+32.3%) in the first four months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first four months of 2024 of $263 per person was up slightly from the first four months of 2023 ($261 per person, +0.7%) and much higher the first four months of 2019 ($207 per person, +27.0%).

Japan: Of the 49,024 visitors in April 2024, 48,618 visitors arrived on international flights and 406 came on domestic flights. Seven out of 10 Japanese visitors in April 2024 were repeat visitors (71.5%) while 28.5 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 77.8 percent of Japanese visitors in April 2024 stayed in hotels, 14.1 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.9 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.8 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first four months of 2024, there were 220,563 visitors from Japan, compared to 133,352 visitors (+65.4%) in the first four months of 2023 and 494,416 visitors (-55.4%) in the first four months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $325.7 million in the first four months of 2024, compared to $220.5 million (+47.7%) in the first four months of 2023 and $688.1 million (-52.7%) in the first four months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first four months of 2024 ($239 per person) increased slightly compared to the first four months of 2023 ($235 per person, +1.8%) and the first four months of 2019 ($238 per person, +0.4%).

Canada: Of the 37,950 visitors in April 2024, 30,708 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 7,242 visitors came on domestic flights. More than half of Canadian visitors in April 2024 had been to Hawaii before (58.3%) while 41.7 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 51.8 percent of Canadian visitors in April 2024 stayed in hotels, 25.0 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 9.5 percent stayed in timeshares and 6.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first four months of 2024, there were 203,101 visitors from Canada, compared to 215,071 visitors (-5.6%) in the first four months of 2023 and 269,939 visitors (-24.8%) in the first four months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $516.5 million in the first four months of 2024, compared to $560.4 million (-7.8%) in the first four months of 2023 and $558.4 million (-7.5%) in the first four months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first four months of 2024 of $220 per person was higher compared to the first four months of 2023 ($215 per person, +2.1%) and the first four months of 2019 ($166 per person, +32.2%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 441,685 visitors to Oahu in April 2024, down from 454,287 visitors (-2.8%) in April 2023 and 487,367 visitors (-9.4%) in April 2019. Visitor spending was $612.2 million in April 2024, compared to $723.7 million (-15.4%) in April 2023 and $613.3 million (-0.2%) in April 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 98,954 visitors in April 2024, compared to 108,235 visitors (-8.6%) in April 2023 and 109,204 visitors (-9.4%) in April 2019.

In the first four months of 2024, there were 1,848,839 visitors to Oahu, compared to 1,789,417 visitors (+3.3%) in the first four months of 2023 and 1,954,398 visitors (-5.4%) in the first four months of 2019. For the first four months of 2024, total visitor spending was $2.78 billion, down from $2.83 billion (-1.9%) in the first four months of 2023, but higher than $2.60 billion (+7.1%) in the first four months of 2019.

Maui: There were 174,582 visitors to Maui in April 2024, a significant decrease from 243,245 visitors (-28.2%) in April 2023 and 247,984 visitors (-29.6%) in April 2019. Visitor spending was $390.5 million in April 2024, compared to $544.8 million (-28.3%) in April 2023 and $398.6 million (-2.0%) in April 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 44,804 visitors in April 2024, compared to 61,735 visitors (-27.4%) in April 2023 and 63,280 visitors (-29.2%) in April 2019.

In the first four months of 2024, there were 736,936 visitors to Maui, compared to 969,214 visitors (-24.0%) in the first four months of 2023 and 974,943 visitors (-24.4%) in the first four months of 2019. For the first four months of 2024, total visitor spending was $1.81 billion, compared to $2.33 billion (-22.5%) in the first four months of 2023 and $1.73 billion (+4.5%) in the first four months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 104,654 visitors to Kauai in April 2024, compared to 118,156 visitors (-11.4%) in April 2023 and 106,181 visitors (-1.4%) in April 2019. Visitor spending was $222.0 million in April 2024, compared to $211.9 million (+4.8%) in April 2023 and $135.8 million (+63.5%) in April 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 24,849 visitors in April 2024, compared to 27,892 visitors (-10.9%) in April 2023 and 25,330 visitors (-1.9%) in April 2019.

In the first four months of 2024, there were 435,964 visitors to Kauai, compared to 448,247 visitors (-2.7%) in the first four months of 2023 and 439,643 visitors (-0.8%) in the first four months of 2019. For the first four months of 2024, total visitor spending was $941.4 million, compared to $872.8 million (+7.9%) in the first four months of 2023 and $617.7 million (+52.4%) in the first four months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 133,200 visitors to Hawaii Island in April 2024, compared to 138,448 visitors (-3.8%) in April 2023 and 130,224 visitors (+2.3%) in April 2019. Visitor spending was $254.1 million in April 2024, compared to $217.5 million (+16.8%) in April 2023 and $149.1 million (+70.4%) in April 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 32,942 visitors in April 2024, compared to 34,033 visitors (-3.2%) in April 2023 and 30,444 visitors (+8.2%) in April 2019.

In the first four months of 2024, there were 575,821 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 585,441 visitors (-1.6%) in the first four months of 2023 and 577,101 visitors (-0.2%) in the first four months of 2019. For the first four months of 2024, total visitor spending was $1.11 billion, compared to $958.6 million (+15.6%) in the first four months of 2023 and $795.5 million (+39.3%) in the first four months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: In April 2024, 3,624 scheduled flights with 755,466 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity decreased compared to April 2023 (3,898 flights, -7.0% with 794,029 seats, -4.9%). There were added scheduled seats from Anchorage, Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Seattle and direct air service from Everett, Washington in April 2024 which did not operate in April 2023. These increases were entirely offset by reduced service from Las Vegas, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Sacramento, San Francisco and San Jose.

Air capacity increased compared to April 2019 (3,414 flights, +6.2% with 685,818 seats, +10.2%). There were fewer scheduled seats from Anchorage, Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, San Francisco and discontinued service from Bellingham, Washington. Offsetting these decreases were added scheduled seats from Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Jose and Seattle. There was also service from Everett, Washington and Ontario, California in April 2024, which was not operating in April 2019.

U.S. East: In April 2024, 371 scheduled flights with 96,169 seats operated to Hawaii from U.S. East.

Air capacity increased compared to April 2023 (346 flights, +7.2% with 95,603 seats, +0.6%). Reduced service from Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Minneapolis and Newark were entirely offset by added scheduled seats from Austin, Dallas, New York JFK and Washington, D.C.

There was growth in air capacity compared to April 2019 (318 flights, +16.7% with 91,741 seats, +4.8%). Reduction in scheduled seats from Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Newark were offset by increased seats from Atlanta, Minneapolis, New York JFK, Washington, D.C., and service from Austin and Detroit in April 2024 which did not operate in April 2019.

Japan: In April 2024, there were 375 scheduled flights with 111,198 seats from Japan.

Air capacity was much greater compared to April 2023 (279 flights, +34.4% with 75,108 seats, +48.1%). There were added scheduled seats from Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka, Haneda and Narita to Honolulu. There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in April 2024 compared to two flights with 398 seats from Narita to Kona in the same month last year.

Direct air service remained below April 2019 levels (634 flights, -40.9% with 158,756 seats, -30.0%). There were added scheduled seats from Haneda to Honolulu which were offset by reduced seats from Fukuoka, Nagoya, Osaka and Narita to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo to Honolulu compared to April 2019. There was no direct air service from Japan to Kona in April 2024, compared to 42 flights with 9,306 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in April 2019.

Canada: There were 255 scheduled flights with 44,857 seats from Canada in April 2024.

Air capacity increased compared to April 2023 (237 flights, +7.6% with 43,900 seats, +2.2%). Reduced service from Calgary and discontinued service from Toronto was entirely offset by growth in scheduled seats from Edmonton and Vancouver.

Air capacity was down compared to April 2019 (280 flights, -8.9% with 58,428 seats, -23.2%). Growth in scheduled seats from Edmonton was entirely offset by decreased seats from Calgary, Vancouver and discontinued service from Toronto.

Oceania:

Australia: In April 2024, there were 63 scheduled flights with 17,829 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, a decrease from 72 flights (-12.5%) with 21,631 seats (-17.6%) from Melbourne and Sydney in April 2023. Air capacity remained below the April 2019 level (98 flights, -35.7% with 30,944 seats, -42.4%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

In April 2024, there were 63 scheduled flights with 17,829 seats from Melbourne and Sydney, a decrease from 72 flights (-12.5%) with 21,631 seats (-17.6%) from Melbourne and Sydney in April 2023. Air capacity remained below the April 2019 level (98 flights, -35.7% with 30,944 seats, -42.4%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. New Zealand: There were 14 scheduled flights with 4,123 seats from Auckland in April 2024, down from 26 flights (-46.2%) with 7,540 seats (-45.3%) in April 2023 and 41 flights (-65.9%) with 11,890 seats (-65.3%) in April 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 38 scheduled flights with 10,409 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in April 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 38 scheduled flights with 10,409 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in April 2019. Korea: There were 72 scheduled flights with 20,864 seats from Seoul in April 2024, compared to 73 flights (-1.4%) with 23,506 seats (-11.2%) in April 2023 and 73 flights (-1.4%) with 22,951 seats (-9.1%) in April 2019

There were 72 scheduled flights with 20,864 seats from Seoul in April 2024, compared to 73 flights (-1.4%) with 23,506 seats (-11.2%) in April 2023 and 73 flights (-1.4%) with 22,951 seats (-9.1%) in April 2019 Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were eight scheduled flights with 2,448 seats in April 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in April 2024 and also in April 2023, and 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%) in April 2019.

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in April 2024 and also in April 2023, and 30 flights (0.0%) with 10,920 seats (-3.8%) in April 2019. Philippines: There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,489 seats from Manila in April 2024 and also in April 2023, and 21 flights (0.0%) with 6,079 seats (+6.7%) in April 2019.

There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,489 seats from Manila in April 2024 and also in April 2023, and 21 flights (0.0%) with 6,079 seats (+6.7%) in April 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in April 2024 and also in April 2023, and four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in April 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Apia in April 2024 and also in April 2023, and four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in April 2019. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in April 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in April 2023 or in April 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in April 2024. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in April 2023 or in April 2019. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in April 2024. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in April 2023. There were four flights (0.0%) with 572 seats (+18.9%) in April 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in April 2024. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in April 2023. There were four flights (0.0%) with 572 seats (+18.9%) in April 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct service to Majuro in April 2024 or in April 2023. There were 17 flights with 2,782 seats in April 2019.

There was no direct service to Majuro in April 2024 or in April 2023. There were 17 flights with 2,782 seats in April 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in April 2024, compared to nine flights (-55.6%) with 1,530 seats (-55.6%) in April 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in April 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in April 2024, compared to nine flights (-55.6%) with 1,530 seats (-55.6%) in April 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 656 seats (+3.7%) in April 2019. American Samoa: There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Pago Pago in April 2024, compared to seven flights (+28.6%) with 1,946 seats (+28.6%) in April 2023 and nine flights (0.0%) with 2,502 seats (0.0%) in April 2019.

There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Pago Pago in April 2024, compared to seven flights (+28.6%) with 1,946 seats (+28.6%) in April 2023 and nine flights (0.0%) with 2,502 seats (0.0%) in April 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in April 2024, compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 1,390 seats (-20.0%) in April 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 1,112 seats (0.0%) in April 2019.

In the first four months of 2024, there were 19,774 transpacific flights with 4,408,643 seats, compared to 20,329 flights (-2.7%) with 4,471,606 seats (-1.4%) in the first four months of 2023 and 20,245 flights (-2.3%) with 4,449,480 seats (-0.9%) in the first four months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

In April 2024, 31,695 visitors came to the islands aboard 15 tours from out-of-state ships, three more than last year and five more than 2019. One of these ships had a turnaround tour, with visitors that arrived on that out-of-state cruise ship departing by air after touring the islands. After the first group of cruise visitors left, a new group of visitors flew into Honolulu to board that ship, toured the islands, then most of them remained with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. In addition to the 1,858 visitors that flew into Honolulu for the turnaround tour, another 9,314 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America.

In April 2023, 21,328 visitors (+48.6%) came to the islands aboard 12 tours from out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,852 visitors who flew into Honolulu for a turnaround tour of one of these ships. Another 12,227 visitors flew to the state to board the Pride of America.

In April 2019, 24,787 visitors (+27.9%) arrived aboard 10 tours from out-of-state cruise ships, 2,557 visitors flew into Honolulu for a turnaround tour, and another 9,342 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first four months of 2024, 81,329 visitors came to Hawaii via 46 tours aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,858 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board the turnaround tour on an out-of-state cruise ship and another 39,934 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first four months of 2023, 66,648 visitors (+22.0%) entered Hawaii via 32 tours aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,852 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board the turnaround tour on an out-of-state cruise ship and another 40,578 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first four months of 2019, 64,959 visitors (+2.6%) came to Hawaii by way of 31 tours on out-of-state cruise ships. There were 2,557 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround tour from an out-of-state cruise ship and 39,683 visitors came by air and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

Overall travel to the Hawaiian Islands was soft for April with total visitors by air decreasing 10.5 percent from April 2023. This is the first month that arrivals to Oahu decreased since March 2021. The decrease was partially due to Easter falling on March 31, which pushed spring break travel into March instead of April. Easter 2023 was on April 9, which affected the year-over-year performance. In reviewing a forecast provided by Jerry Gibson of the Hawaii Hotel Alliance, spring bookings are not picking up as indicated by previous estimates.

The cruise market performed well in April with visitors who came via out-of-state cruise ships registering the second highest monthly arrival on record. This market typically has less impact on the destination than visitors who travel by air as cruise travelers often participate in group tour activities versus exploring the islands individually and renting cars.

With the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s Mākaukau Maui campaign and targeted efforts showcasing Maui’s readiness to welcome visitors, DBEDT is committed to supporting the state and Maui’s economic recovery.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

# # #

View the April 2024 tables here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

APRIL 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2023P % change 2024P YTD 2023P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,506.0 1,723.0 -12.6 6,730.7 7,092.7 -5.1 Total by air 1,487.7 1,713.6 -13.2 6,687.7 7,063.6 -5.3 U.S. Total 1,172.0 1,347.7 -13.0 5,060.0 5,450.6 -7.2 U.S. West 746.1 874.4 -14.7 3,041.9 3,257.1 -6.6 U.S. East 425.9 473.2 -10.0 2,018.0 2,193.5 -8.0 Japan 72.7 57.3 26.8 325.7 220.5 47.7 Canada 86.1 96.3 -10.7 516.5 560.4 -7.8 All Others 157.0 212.2 -26.0 785.5 832.1 -5.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise Ships 18.2 9.5 93.0 43.0 29.1 48.0 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,234,824 7,099,842 -12.2 27,866,233 29,814,756 -6.5 Total by air 6,064,827 6,995,534 -13.3 27,462,201 29,496,957 -6.9 U.S. Total 4,719,916 5,453,177 -13.4 20,752,095 22,815,959 -9.0 U.S. West 3,160,603 3,751,681 -15.8 13,087,140 14,425,855 -9.3 U.S. East 1,559,313 1,701,495 -8.4 7,664,955 8,390,103 -8.6 Japan 305,800 243,665 25.5 1,361,120 937,906 45.1 Canada 390,340 444,770 -12.2 2,352,411 2,604,598 -9.7 All Others 648,772 853,922 -24.0 2,996,574 3,138,494 -4.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise Ships 169,997 104,308 63.0 404,032 317,799 27.1 VISITOR ARRIVALS 753,551 827,537 -8.9 3,145,047 3,273,869 -3.9 Total by air 721,855 806,209 -10.5 3,063,718 3,207,221 -4.5 U.S. Total 562,041 651,810 -13.8 2,319,113 2,540,273 -8.7 U.S. West 390,111 465,116 -16.1 1,541,246 1,691,663 -8.9 U.S. East 171,931 186,695 -7.9 777,867 848,610 -8.3 Japan 49,024 34,358 42.7 220,563 133,352 65.4 Canada 37,950 39,333 -3.5 203,101 215,071 -5.6 All Others 72,839 80,708 -9.7 320,941 318,524 0.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise Ships 31,695 21,328 48.6 81,329 66,648 22.0 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 207,827 236,661 -12.2 230,299 248,456 -7.3 Total by air 202,161 233,184 -13.3 226,960 245,808 -7.7 U.S. Total 157,331 181,773 -13.4 171,505 190,133 -9.8 U.S. West 105,353 125,056 -15.8 108,158 120,215 -10.0 U.S. East 51,977 56,717 -8.4 63,347 69,918 -9.4 Japan 10,193 8,122 25.5 11,249 7,816 43.9 Canada 13,011 14,826 -12.2 19,441 21,705 -10.4 All Others 21,626 28,464 -24.0 24,765 26,154 -5.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise Ships 5,667 3,477 63.0 3,339 2,648 26.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.27 8.58 -3.6 8.86 9.11 -2.7 Total by air 8.40 8.68 -3.2 8.96 9.20 -2.5 U.S. Total 8.40 8.37 0.4 8.95 8.98 -0.4 U.S. West 8.10 8.07 0.4 8.49 8.53 -0.4 U.S. East 9.07 9.11 -0.5 9.85 9.89 -0.3 Japan 6.24 7.09 -12.0 6.17 7.03 -12.3 Canada 10.29 11.31 -9.0 11.58 12.11 -4.4 All Others 8.91 10.58 -15.8 9.34 9.85 -5.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise Ships 5.36 4.89 9.7 4.97 4.77 4.2 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 241.5 242.7 -0.5 241.5 237.9 1.5 Total by air 245.3 245.0 0.1 243.5 239.5 1.7 U.S. Total 248.3 247.1 0.5 243.8 238.9 2.1 U.S. West 236.1 233.1 1.3 232.4 225.8 2.9 U.S. East 273.1 278.1 -1.8 263.3 261.4 0.7 Japan 237.8 235.3 1.0 239.3 235.1 1.8 Canada 220.5 216.6 1.8 219.6 215.2 2.1 All Others 242.0 248.5 -2.6 262.1 265.1 -1.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise Ships 107.3 90.6 18.4 106.5 91.5 16.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,998.5 2,082.1 -4.0 2,140.1 2,166.4 -1.2 Total by air 2,061.0 2,125.5 -3.0 2,182.9 2,202.4 -0.9 U.S. Total 2,085.2 2,067.6 0.9 2,181.9 2,145.7 1.7 U.S. West 1,912.6 1,880.0 1.7 1,973.7 1,925.4 2.5 U.S. East 2,476.9 2,534.8 -2.3 2,594.3 2,584.8 0.4 Japan 1,483.0 1,669.0 -11.1 1,476.6 1,653.7 -10.7 Canada 2,268.3 2,449.5 -7.4 2,543.3 2,605.7 -2.4 All Others 2,155.2 2,629.3 -18.0 2,447.6 2,612.2 -6.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise Ships 575.7 443.3 29.9 528.9 436.1 21.3

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

APRIL 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,506.0 1,318.1 14.3 6,730.7 5,812.1 15.8 Total by air 1,487.7 1,307.9 13.7 6,687.7 5,789.0 15.5 U.S. Total 1,172.0 833.8 40.6 5,060.0 3,707.2 36.5 U.S. West 746.1 547.0 36.4 3,041.9 2,181.5 39.4 U.S. East 425.9 286.8 48.5 2,018.0 1,525.7 32.3 Japan 72.7 164.0 -55.7 325.7 688.1 -52.7 Canada 86.1 100.2 -14.1 516.5 558.4 -7.5 All Others 157.0 210.0 -25.2 785.5 835.3 -6.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 18.2 10.1 80.0 43.0 23.1 86.6 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,234,824 7,008,490 -11.0 27,866,233 29,812,910 -6.5 Total by air 6,064,827 6,885,015 -11.9 27,462,201 29,521,788 -7.0 U.S. Total 4,719,916 4,625,088 2.1 20,752,095 19,651,460 5.6 U.S. West 3,160,603 3,191,328 -1.0 13,087,140 12,290,140 6.5 U.S. East 1,559,313 1,433,760 8.8 7,664,955 7,361,321 4.1 Japan 305,800 701,124 -56.4 1,361,120 2,886,779 -52.8 Canada 390,340 651,790 -40.1 2,352,411 3,362,088 -30.0 All Others 648,772 907,012 -28.5 2,996,574 3,621,460 -17.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 169,997 123,475 37.7 404,032 291,123 38.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 753,551 849,397 -11.3 3,145,047 3,376,675 -6.9 Total by air 721,855 824,610 -12.5 3,063,718 3,311,715 -7.5 U.S. Total 562,041 547,688 2.6 2,319,113 2,164,304 7.2 U.S. West 390,111 388,573 0.4 1,541,246 1,417,512 8.7 U.S. East 171,931 159,115 8.1 777,867 746,793 4.2 Japan 49,024 119,487 -59.0 220,563 494,416 -55.4 Canada 37,950 56,749 -33.1 203,101 269,939 -24.8 All Others 72,839 100,686 -27.7 320,941 383,056 -16.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 31,695 24,787 27.9 81,329 64,959 25.2 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 207,827 233,616 -11.0 230,299 248,441 -7.3 Total by air 202,161 229,500 -11.9 226,960 246,015 -7.7 U.S. Total 157,331 154,170 2.1 171,505 163,762 4.7 U.S. West 105,353 106,378 -1.0 108,158 102,418 5.6 U.S. East 51,977 47,792 8.8 63,347 61,344 3.3 Japan 10,193 23,371 -56.4 11,249 24,056 -53.2 Canada 13,011 21,726 -40.1 19,441 28,017 -30.6 All Others 21,626 30,234 -28.5 24,765 30,179 -17.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5,667 4,116 37.7 3,339 2,426 37.6 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.27 8.25 0.3 8.86 8.83 0.4 Total by air 8.40 8.35 0.6 8.96 8.91 0.6 U.S. Total 8.40 8.44 -0.6 8.95 9.08 -1.4 U.S. West 8.10 8.21 -1.4 8.49 8.67 -2.1 U.S. East 9.07 9.01 0.7 9.85 9.86 0.0 Japan 6.24 5.87 6.3 6.17 5.84 5.7 Canada 10.29 11.49 -10.4 11.58 12.45 -7.0 All Others 8.91 9.01 -1.1 9.34 9.45 -1.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.36 4.98 7.7 4.97 4.48 10.9 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 241.5 188.1 28.4 241.5 195.0 23.9 Total by air 245.3 190.0 29.1 243.5 196.1 24.2 U.S. Total 248.3 180.3 37.7 243.8 188.6 29.3 U.S. West 236.1 171.4 37.7 232.4 177.5 31.0 U.S. East 273.1 200.0 36.5 263.3 207.3 27.0 Japan 237.8 233.9 1.7 239.3 238.3 0.4 Canada 220.5 153.7 43.5 219.6 166.1 32.2 All Others 242.0 231.5 4.5 262.1 230.7 13.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 107.3 82.1 30.7 106.5 79.2 34.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,998.5 1,551.8 28.8 2,140.1 1,721.2 24.3 Total by air 2,061.0 1,586.1 29.9 2,182.9 1,748.0 24.9 U.S. Total 2,085.2 1,522.4 37.0 2,181.9 1,712.9 27.4 U.S. West 1,912.6 1,407.8 35.9 1,973.7 1,538.9 28.2 U.S. East 2,476.9 1,802.3 37.4 2,594.3 2,043.0 27.0 Japan 1,483.0 1,372.3 8.1 1,476.6 1,391.7 6.1 Canada 2,268.3 1,765.2 28.5 2,543.3 2,068.8 22.9 All Others 2,155.2 2,085.6 3.3 2,447.6 2,180.7 12.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 575.7 409.0 40.7 528.9 354.9 49.0

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

APRIL 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2023P % change 2024P YTD 2023P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,506.0 1,723.0 -12.6 6,730.7 7,092.7 -5.1 Total by air 1,487.7 1,713.6 -13.2 6,687.7 7,063.6 -5.3 Oahu 612.2 723.7 -15.4 2,780.3 2,832.8 -1.9 Maui 390.5 544.8 -28.3 1,806.8 2,329.9 -22.5 Molokai 1.4 3.6 -61.6 12.9 16.6 -22.4 Lanai 7.5 12.2 -38.0 38.0 52.9 -28.1 Kauai 222.0 211.9 4.8 941.4 872.8 7.9 Hawaii Island 254.1 217.5 16.8 1,108.3 958.6 15.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 18.2 9.5 93.0 43.0 29.1 48.0 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,234,824 7,099,842 -12.2 27,866,233 29,814,756 -6.5 Total by air 6,064,827 6,995,534 -13.3 27,462,201 29,496,957 -6.9 Oahu 2,968,629 3,247,063 -8.6 13,156,098 13,120,534 0.3 Maui 1,344,126 1,852,063 -27.4 6,171,069 7,987,453 -22.7 Molokai 7,564 17,994 -58.0 78,995 101,141 -21.9 Lanai 10,768 20,654 -47.9 58,404 92,275 -36.7 Kauai 745,477 836,770 -10.9 3,333,677 3,415,657 -2.4 Hawaii Island 988,264 1,020,991 -3.2 4,663,958 4,779,896 -2.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 169,997 104,308 63.0 404,032 317,799 27.1 VISITOR ARRIVALS 753,551 827,537 -8.9 3,145,047 3,273,869 -3.9 Total by air 721,855 806,209 -10.5 3,063,718 3,207,221 -4.5 Oahu 441,685 454,287 -2.8 1,848,839 1,789,417 3.3 Maui 174,582 243,245 -28.2 736,936 969,214 -24.0 Molokai 1,635 3,884 -57.9 11,683 15,875 -26.4 Lanai 2,773 6,040 -54.1 14,046 22,994 -38.9 Kauai 104,654 118,156 -11.4 435,964 448,247 -2.7 Hawaii Island 133,200 138,448 -3.8 575,821 585,441 -1.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 31,695 21,328 48.6 81,329 66,648 22.0 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 207,827 236,661 -12.2 230,299 248,456 -7.3 Total by air 202,161 233,184 -13.3 226,960 245,808 -7.7 Oahu 98,954 108,235 -8.6 108,728 109,338 -0.6 Maui 44,804 61,735 -27.4 51,001 66,562 -23.4 Molokai 252 600 -58.0 653 843 -22.5 Lanai 359 688 -47.9 483 769 -37.2 Kauai 24,849 27,892 -10.9 27,551 28,464 -3.2 Hawaii Island 32,942 34,033 -3.2 38,545 39,832 -3.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5,667 3,477 63.0 3,339 2,648 26.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.27 8.58 -3.6 8.86 9.11 -2.7 Total by air 8.40 8.68 -3.2 8.96 9.20 -2.5 Oahu 6.72 7.15 -6.0 7.12 7.33 -3.0 Maui 7.70 7.61 1.1 8.37 8.24 1.6 Molokai 4.63 4.63 -0.1 6.76 6.37 6.1 Lanai 3.88 3.42 13.5 4.16 4.01 3.6 Kauai 7.12 7.08 0.6 7.65 7.62 0.3 Hawaii Island 7.42 7.37 0.6 8.10 8.16 -0.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.36 4.89 9.7 4.97 4.77 4.2 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 241.5 242.7 -0.5 241.5 237.9 1.5 Total by air 245.3 245.0 0.1 243.5 239.5 1.7 Oahu 206.2 222.9 -7.5 211.3 215.9 -2.1 Maui 290.6 294.1 -1.2 292.8 291.7 0.4 Molokai 180.5 197.6 -8.7 162.7 163.8 -0.7 Lanai 700.5 589.1 18.9 650.8 572.9 13.6 Kauai 297.9 253.2 17.6 282.4 255.5 10.5 Hawaii Island 257.1 213.0 20.7 237.6 200.5 18.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 107.3 90.6 18.4 106.5 91.5 16.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,998.5 2,082.1 -4.0 2,140.1 2,166.4 -1.2 Total by air 2,061.0 2,125.5 -3.0 2,182.9 2,202.4 -0.9 Oahu 1,386.0 1,593.1 -13.0 1,503.8 1,583.1 -5.0 Maui 2,237.0 2,239.6 -0.1 2,451.8 2,403.9 2.0 Molokai 835.3 915.6 -8.8 1,100.4 1,043.7 5.4 Lanai 2,719.7 2,014.2 35.0 2,706.1 2,299.0 17.7 Kauai 2,121.7 1,793.4 18.3 2,159.4 1,947.1 10.9 Hawaii Island 1,907.4 1,570.8 21.4 1,924.7 1,637.4 17.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 575.7 443.3 29.9 528.9 436.1 21.3

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

APRIL 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2024 VS. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,506.0 1,318.1 14.3 6,730.7 5,812.1 15.8 Total by air 1,487.7 1,307.9 13.7 6,687.7 5,789.0 15.5 Oahu 612.2 613.3 -0.2 2,780.3 2,595.4 7.1 Maui 390.5 398.6 -2.0 1,806.8 1,729.3 4.5 Molokai 1.4 3.2 -57.1 12.9 13.0 -1.0 Lanai 7.5 8.0 -5.2 38.0 38.1 -0.2 Kauai 222.0 135.8 63.5 941.4 617.7 52.4 Hawaii Island 254.1 149.1 70.4 1,108.3 795.5 39.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 18.2 10.1 80.0 43.0 23.1 86.6 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,234,824 7,008,490 -11.0 27,866,233 29,812,910 -6.5 Total by air 6,064,827 6,885,015 -11.9 27,462,201 29,521,788 -7.0 Oahu 2,968,629 3,276,133 -9.4 13,156,098 13,413,823 -1.9 Maui 1,344,126 1,898,395 -29.2 6,171,069 8,090,820 -23.7 Molokai 7,564 19,003 -60.2 78,995 105,960 -25.4 Lanai 10,768 18,282 -41.1 58,404 86,061 -32.1 Kauai 745,477 759,896 -1.9 3,333,677 3,368,986 -1.0 Hawaii Island 988,264 913,305 8.2 4,663,958 4,456,138 4.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 169,997 123,475 37.7 404,032 291,123 38.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 753,551 849,397 -11.3 3,145,047 3,376,675 -6.9 Total by air 721,855 824,610 -12.5 3,063,718 3,311,715 -7.5 Oahu 441,685 487,367 -9.4 1,848,839 1,954,398 -5.4 Maui 174,582 247,984 -29.6 736,936 974,943 -24.4 Molokai 1,635 4,395 -62.8 11,683 20,453 -42.9 Lanai 2,773 5,395 -48.6 14,046 26,993 -48.0 Kauai 104,654 106,181 -1.4 435,964 439,643 -0.8 Hawaii Island 133,200 130,224 2.3 575,821 577,101 -0.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 31,695 24,787 27.9 81,329 64,959 25.2 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 207,827 233,616 -11.0 230,299 248,441 -7.3 Total by air 202,161 229,500 -11.9 226,960 246,015 -7.7 Oahu 98,954 109,204 -9.4 108,728 111,782 -2.7 Maui 44,804 63,280 -29.2 51,001 67,423 -24.4 Molokai 252 633 -60.2 653 883 -26.1 Lanai 359 609 -41.1 483 717 -32.7 Kauai 24,849 25,330 -1.9 27,551 28,075 -1.9 Hawaii Island 32,942 30,444 8.2 38,545 37,134 3.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5,667 4,116 37.7 3,339 2,426 37.6 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.27 8.25 0.3 8.86 8.83 0.4 Total by air 8.40 8.35 0.6 8.96 8.91 0.6 Oahu 6.72 6.72 0.0 7.12 6.86 3.7 Maui 7.70 7.66 0.6 8.37 8.30 0.9 Molokai 4.63 4.32 7.0 6.76 5.18 30.5 Lanai 3.88 3.39 14.6 4.16 3.19 30.4 Kauai 7.12 7.16 -0.5 7.65 7.66 -0.2 Hawaii Island 7.42 7.01 5.8 8.10 7.72 4.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 5.36 4.98 7.7 4.97 4.48 10.9 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 241.5 188.1 28.4 241.5 195.0 23.9 Total by air 245.3 190.0 29.1 243.5 196.1 24.2 Oahu 206.2 187.2 10.2 211.3 193.5 9.2 Maui 290.6 210.0 38.4 292.8 213.7 37.0 Molokai 180.5 167.6 7.7 162.7 122.5 32.9 Lanai 700.5 435.1 61.0 650.8 442.7 47.0 Kauai 297.9 178.7 66.7 282.4 183.4 54.0 Hawaii Island 257.1 163.2 57.5 237.6 178.5 33.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 107.3 82.1 30.7 106.5 79.2 34.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 1,998.5 1,551.8 28.8 2,140.1 1,721.2 24.3 Total by air 2,061.0 1,586.1 29.9 2,182.9 1,748.0 24.9 Oahu 1,386.0 1,258.4 10.1 1,503.8 1,328.0 13.2 Maui 2,237.0 1,607.4 39.2 2,451.8 1,773.8 38.2 Molokai 835.3 724.6 15.3 1,100.4 634.6 73.4 Lanai 2,719.7 1,474.3 84.5 2,706.1 1,411.3 91.7 Kauai 2,121.7 1,279.0 65.9 2,159.4 1,405.1 53.7 Hawaii Island 1,907.4 1,144.8 66.6 1,924.7 1,378.4 39.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 575.7 409.0 40.7 528.9 354.9 49.0

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism