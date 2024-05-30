Anti-racism research will help address gaps in government services

CANADA, May 30 - June Francis, chair, Anti-Racism Data Committee –

“It’s essential that the Province now acts on these important findings. We’ll continue to advocate for government to move away from the colonial hiring policies and workplace practices and shift toward a more decolonial, anti-racist and equity-results focused province – one where everybody has equitable employment, and advancement in the public service and access to the services and supports to achieve well-being, connectedness and belonging in all spheres of society.”

Kasari Govender, B.C.’s human rights commissioner –

“It is critical for government to collect and use disaggregated demographic data about how its laws and policies impact different groups differently to address the ongoing impacts of colonization and systemic inequalities. In so doing, government must take every measure to ensure the data is not used to further perpetuate the stereotypes and stigma that fuel systemic racism, in accordance with ‘the grandmother perspective’ on data collection described in my 2020 report of the same name. Importantly, we must recognize that race-based data, such as the data released today, measures the impact of systemic racism, rather than the impact of race itself.”

Lissa Dawn Smith, president, Métis Nation British Columbia –

“The release of these statistics is a significant milestone for Métis Nation British Columbia, highlighting the vital contributions of our community and ensuring our voices and experiences are represented in key data. This work underscores our commitment to advancing Métis priorities and fostering greater understanding and inclusion within Canada.”

Michael Winstanley, director of title and rights, Splatsin te Secwépemc –

“The results from the BC Demographic Survey are supporting important research priorities identified by Indigenous Peoples. After reviewing these reports and providing feedback, I feel hopeful about the work the Province is doing under the Anti-Racism Data Act to identify and tackle systemic racism and make public services more inclusive for everyone.”

Koby West, natural resources – referrals co-ordinator, Upper Similkameen Indian Band –

“The emotional toll of racism in our health-care system cannot be overstated. It undermines the trust and well-being of Indigenous Peoples resulting in poorer health outcomes, as seen in the current disproportional burden of disease. This research is a critical step toward creating a more respectful and equitable system that honours the rights and dignity of Indigenous Peoples.”

Prabhi Deol, community navigator, neighbourhood equity and representation, South Vancouver Neighbourhood House –

“Overall, the BC Demographic Survey was an experience that invigorated dialogue on many of the key points raised by the survey, such as tolerance, intersectionality and accessibility.”