AG Yost Issues Statement on Campaign Finance-Foreign Nationals Bill

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the Campaign Finance-Foreign Nationals bill moving through the legislature:

It is absolutely indefensible that the Democrats are protecting the flow of foreign money into Ohio’s elections. Whether we’re talking Chinese money, Russian money or someone else’s money, it doesn’t belong in Ohio’s political system.

I did not ask for the authority in this bill, and I don’t care whether it is my office or someone else that does the work — but the work must be done. We need to put a stop to this and do it now.

